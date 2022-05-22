REI Is Having Its Biggest Sale of the Year & Family Camping Essentials Are Majorly Discounted

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the sun peeks out, and when we can start comfortably wearing sandals, you know we’re living in the warmer months. When summer rolls around, it’s the time for grilling, swimming, and, of course, camping. Who doesn’t love a fun getaway with the family? You can spend time together, enjoy the great outdoors, and truly get in touch with nature. Thanks to REI, you can make the most of your family camping trips by getting a whopping 25 percent off on camping essentials.

From cozy hammocks to portable storage, REI has everything you could need for the most fun camping getaway yet. Now, this is one of REI’s biggest sales of the year and within no time, their products will be flying off the shelves.

Check out which REI camping essentials we’re loving right now (including a majorly discounted Hydro Flask) below!

humangear Stax 4-Piece Interlocking Container Set — $12.73, originally $20.99

Keep everything in one place with this stackable, watertight container set. Easy to store and BPA-free, you can keep all your family’s snacks in one place.

ENO DoubleNest Print Hammock — $63.69, originally $84.95

With room for two, chill out at the end of a busy camping trip with this comfortable hammock. Easy to store and super comfy, don’t be surprised if you drift off to sleep quicker than you expect.

REI Co-op Trail Hut 2 Tent with Footprint — $139.29, originally $199.00

This dome-shaped tent is perfect for your little family getaways. With added storage and an easy setup, this tent is selling out quickly.

Sea to Summit X-Pot – 2.8 Liters — $41.19, originally $54.95

This 2.8-liter cooking pot is perfect for cooking for your little family or your spouse. Along with being super sturdy, this pot is easy to store since it collapses.

Hydro Flask Lightweight Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle — $37.39, originally $49.95

If you’ve been itching to get the viral Hydro Flask water bottle, now is the time. Now for 25 percent off, get this insulated bottle that keeps your drinks at the desired temperature.

Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove — $86.19, originally $114.95

Create mouth-watering meals in a snap with this powerful, portable stove. Easy to use and beautifully colored, you’ll never camp without it!

