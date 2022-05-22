Drew Barrymore’s ‘Favorite Summer’ Beauty Products Include This TikTok-Viral Lip Oil

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

From brightening serums to cult-favorite products, Drew Barrymore’s skincare and beauty routine is something we always fawn over. She knows exactly what’s good for her skin and what’s the new hot product everyone needs to try.

On May 20, the talk show host posted a selfie with a bunch of face masks, followed by her favorite products right now. She posted the snapshots with the caption, “#DLYB Summer Beauty Edition! Swipe for my favorite Summer Beauty Products!”

Throughout the photos, we see some TikTok-viral lip products, SuperGoop favorites, hydrating serums, and even an affordable sunscreen Padma Lakshmi swears by as well. While all the products seem perfect for that sought-after summer glow, we have a few favorites in the bunch. See which Barrymore-approved products we’re loving below!

Aloe Infusion Organic Aloe Vera Gel — $20

Available on Amazon, this aloe vera gel is

praised for combatting sunburn, redness, itchy skin, and adds an extra layer of hydration.

PSA The Most Hyaluronic Super Nutrient Hydration Serum — $38

Made of powerful ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Kombucha, and Organic Safflower Oil, this hydrating serum has been deemed a must-have by not only Barrymore but a bunch of customers.

Kosas Cosmetics Wet Lip Oil Gloss — $27

Along with hidden gems, Barrymore is obsessed with this TikTok-viral lip oil that thousands of customers are loving for that perfect, moisturized pout.

Kulfi Underlined Kajal Eyeliner — $20

Available in a plethora of vibrant colors, this eyeliner is both easy to use and has customers claiming it’s so long-lasting!

SuperGoop (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40 — $32.00

Available at Sephora and the SuperGoop website, lock in your makeup all day with this lightweight setting spray.

