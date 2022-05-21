This $13 TikTok-Viral Tool Has Been Called A ‘Must-Have’ & A ‘Genius’ Gadget For Keeping The Bottom Of Your Purse Clean

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok has turned us onto some life-changing products, from organization finds to kitchen gadgets we can’t live without. This time, we’re now obsessing over a small cleaning tool that thousands have kept in their purses to keep it clean.

Many of the top Amazon Finds accounts on TikTok have featured this little cleaning ball. The brand name hashtag has garnered over 4.8 million views and counting, with thousands of people swarming to Amazon to buy it. The best part? This viral and reusable tool is only $13 on Amazon.

Courtesy of Sauberkugel Sauberkugel.

Sauberkugel Clean Ball $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Sauberkugel Clean Ball

is a small but mighty cleaning product that can fit into any of your bags. From backpacks to clutches, this reusable sticky ball can pick up dirt, grime, crumbs, and more from the bottom of your bag that can build up.

All you have to do is drop the ball in the bottom of your bag and throughout the day, it’ll pick all the crumbs up, leaving your bag as clean as can be. Per the brand, all you have to do to clean it is rinse it under hot water and use it again!

One of the top Amazon reviews called the product a genius tool, saying, “This has to be one of the most amazing things I’ve ever bought! I can’t believe how easily it grabs all that little debris that finds its way to the bottom of your bag. I haven’t yet had to clean it, but I’m certain it will retain it’s stickiness or else it wouldn’t have so many positive reviews!”

