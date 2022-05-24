Katie Holmes Loves Tory Burch Bags & Nordstrom Has So Many Cute Styles On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Katie Holmes was spotted at New York Fashion Week in February sporting a chic handbag from the Tory Burch T Monogram collection, fashionistas have been even more obsessed than usual with the popular designer’s purses. Known for offering clothing, shoes, and accessories in a preppy-bohemian style, Tory Burch designs a variety of bags that work as the perfect accessory year-round. Here’s the extra good news: Nordstrom has tons of cute styles from the American designer on sale right now, so you can pick up a Burch bag that will accent your go-to summer looks all season long — without blowing your vacation budget.

Whether you’re meeting with other execs in the office, heading to brunch with the girls, or off to date night with your partner, you can find exactly the Tory Burch purse you need at discount prices at Nordstrom online. Like the always fashionable Katie Holmes, you could soon have a bag printed with the iconic double T logo hanging fashionably from your fingertips. Or maybe you’re more of a tote girl like Mindy Kaling, who casually rocked a roomy crocodile bag from the brand while running errands back in 2020. In the market for a petite pouch to secure your phone and cards? Nordstrom also has a Tory Burch option on sale to suit you.

With everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Kate Middleton to your BFF counting themselves as fans of Tory Burch, head to Nordstrom ASAP to get your designer bag before it’s gone! We rounded up some of our favorite options below, all at discounts up to 30% off. We’ll try not to buy them all before you get a chance to click “add to cart.”

Tory Burch Studio Shoulder Bag

Image: Tory Burch Tory Burch

The monogrammed jacquard print on the hazelnut-hued textile body of this shoulder bag is a close match for the one Holmes carried at Fashion Week. Plus, the combo leather-and-gold-chain strap adds an edgy vibe to its minimalist structure and ’90s-inspired silhouette.

Shoulder Bag $338.30, originally $398.00

Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Leather Tote – Blue Celadon

Image: Tory Burch Tory Burch

This spacious and structured tote made from richly pebbled leather has three interior compartments to keep your items organized. Protective metal feet keep the purse sitting pretty as you stash and grab your necessities. Also, the Blue Celadon color is making us as happy as a cloudless summer sky.

Leather Tote $313.60, originally $448.00

Tory Burch Leather Bucket Bag

Image: Tory Burch Tory Burch

This refined leather bucket bag with a structured silhouette is accented with contrast stitching and classic Tory Burch hardware. An adjustable slide closure, top carry handle, and removable shoulder strap make it extra functional for women on the go.

Leather Bucket Bag $348.60, originally $448.00

Tory Burch Kira Pebbled Leather Wallet Crossbody Bag – Golden Sunset

Image: Tory Burch Tory Burch

The bright yellow color on this pebbled-leather bag makes it the epitome of a fun summertime accessory. With a removable and adjustable strap, the slim bag easily alternates between wallet, crossbody, and clutch. A wall pocket and four slots hold your phone, ID, cash, and cards. The top-zip closure keeps the interior contents secure.

Pebbled Leather Wallet Crossbody Bag $159.60, originally $228.00

Tory Burch Robinson Zip Leather Continental Wallet – Blue Celadon

Image: Tory Burch Tory Burch

This crosshatched-leather wallet offers wall and currency pockets as well as eight card slots for storing all of your essentials, while a zip-around closure

and interior zip divider keep everything easy to access. The wristlet strap lets you head out and about with your hands-free.