Casper Mattresses Are Part of Costo’s Memorial Day Sale & Up to $230 Off

A good mattress really changes everything. From relieving those aches that don’t seem to go away to getting better sleep to conquer the day, it all ends and starts with a proper mattress. Now, it’s typical to hang onto your mattress longer than recommended. But since the Memorial day sales are rolling around, it may be time to treat yourself.

Not only is there a plethora of must-have products on sale at Costco, but the viral Casper mattress is on major sale as well. The Costco manufacturer savings is valid through June 5 while supplies last, so why not start the summertime with a new mattress? Available on both the Casper website and Costco, you can snag this beloved Casper mattress before those hot summer nights.

The highly sought-after Casper Select Memory Foam Medium-Firm Mattress you’ve been seeing all over is now on rare sale at Costco. But why is this mattress so beloved? Well, because of its four-layer design, it optimized comfort and durability. Whether you’re a side sleeper or back sleeper, thousands of customers have obsessed over this comfortable mattress. Available in California King, King, and Queen sizes, chances are that your home could use a mattress upgrade.

With nearly 11,000 reviews on Costco alone, thousands of customers have raved about the mattress. One of the top reviews said, “have back & hip issues and suffer from insomnia… From the first night, I slept so much better. Pain-free sleep at that. The daytime pain has lessened considerably. My husband is sleeping more comfortably. He didn’t realize he was aching in the morning until he wasn’t anymore. We really love it.”

Another added, “Great mattress. I’m 72 and everything hurts. I slept soundly and my hips and back didn’t ache at all. Best of all, I didn’t feel my spouse rolling around.”

