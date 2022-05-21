Selena Gomez & Beloved Brand Our Place Released Two New & Vibrant Limited Edition Colors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez’s hit cooking show Selena + Chef quickly became a fan favorite, with the former Disney star showing everyone her culinary chops. Now, she just dropped a surprise collaboration with the celebrity-loved brand Our Place. Instead of more cookware, Gomez and Our Place dropped limited edition colors that’ll only be sold for a limited time. (Don’t worry, we’re freaking out too!)

Our Place’s recent collaboration with Gomez showed two new, ultra-vibrant colors for every one of their bestselling products, including the Oprah-loved Always Pan. While Our Place generally sways more towards muted or pastel colors, Gomez brought the color. Available in a vibrant pink (Rosa) and eclectic blue (Azul), this colorful set is already deemed a must-have.

While we’re obsessed with the colors, we can’t help but marvel at them on the Always Pan. In case you aren’t aware, the Oprah-approved Always Pan is an eight-in-one tool that per the brand, can replace your “fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest.”

Now, Gomez chose these colors because they’re her favorites, especially Rosa since it’s inspired by her line of lipsticks for Rare Beauty. The Grammy-winning singer says on the website, “My main goal when I’m cooking is to have fun. This collection is designed for home cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products.”

Per the brand, “10 percent of the profits from the Selena Gomez collection will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund to expand mental health services for young people.”

