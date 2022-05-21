This Chic, Portable Fan Cools & Purifies Air — & It’s $60 Off at Costco Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Springtime has come, and summer is nearly around the corner. While we’re loving the change of weather and the smell of flowers everywhere we go, we’re not loving the congestion. From the pollen sneezes to the hot weather, it seems like there’s always something wrong with our bodies this time of year. However, we’ve learned to fight back.

From humidifiers to de-humidifiers, teas, to essential oils, we’ve been figuring out how to stay comfortable in this awkward stage of changing seasons. But we may have just found a game-changing product that’s on sale in two of our favorite retailers. Both on sale at Costco and Amazon, we’re fawning over the Blueair Blue Pure Fan that’s $60 off.

The Blueair Blue Pure Fan

is a chic and portable fan that can be placed in any room for cleaner, cooler air. Both easy to use and easy to carry, this patented cooler claims to remove over 99 percent of dust and pollen particles in your home. Along with that, it has different colors to indicate air quality and an alarm for when it needs to be changed.

Available at Costco and Amazon, customers have been raving about this small but mighty tool. One Costco reviewer said, “Being the owner of 4 fur-babies (cats), it’s important for us to keep the air as clear as possible. Again, so far I LOVE it and would recommend it. We keep it in our bedroom and let it run through the night. It makes a difference, especially for my husband, who always wakes up congested. His congestion has diminished and we think this has helped. As always, Costco is wonderful in bringing quality products to their consumers at a better price.”

Another reviewer on Amazon said it was the “best money investment” for their breathing, saying, “I really love that this device removes so much pet hair, dander, pollen, mold spores, and purifies the air so quickly and efficiently that I am breathing much easier.”

