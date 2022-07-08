This Skin-Smoothing Retinol Lightens Dark Spots & Erases Wrinkles in Days — It’s 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to treating fine lines and wrinkles, there’s an abundance of products that promise to renew your skin and make it look years younger. But most don’t come through, and leave you right back at the beginning of your search for a skincare product that actually solves your concerns. Avène’s Intensive Cream is one to add to your routine if you want to see results. Best part? It’s 20 percent off right now with the code HOWL20.

The RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream promises to visibly reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles and leave skin with a radiant appearance. And, thanks to the cream’s potent formula, noticeable results arent impossible. The formula has retinaldehyde, which is more potent than skincare’s most popular ingredient: retinol. You will also find vitamin E in the cream, which smooths skin and protects against free radical damage. Lastly, the pro-elastin peptides help the skin to look fuller and plumper.

RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream

Avene

RetrinAl Intensive Cream $59.20, originally $74.00

If the formula isn’t enough to grab your attention, the near-perfect reviews from shoppers might. “I have been trying to use tretinoin for the past two years, but my skin never acclimated to it. I read about the vitamin A in this product — how it is very effective but not irritating. Within four days of using this wonderful product, my skin stopped being flaky, red and sore,” one wrote. “Instead my skin looks and feels soft, plump and my skin is hydrated. The small spots of hyperpigmentation are fading. I am thrilled with the results that I am seeing so far and am excited to see how much better my skin can be,” they added.

Another shopper wrote “my skin looks smoother after a couple of days of using. No adverse reactions.”

A final reviewer also confirms that the intensive cream provides results. “Excellent results in a very short time. I just got through chemotherapy, and my skin looked horrible. I got lines where there were none before. I love this product. In a few weeks, this cream relieved the dry, dull look. The chemo wrinkles are gone!”