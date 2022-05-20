Never Sweat Through Summer Nights Again With These Best-Selling Cooling Gel Pillows That Are 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s so much to love about summer, from having a garden full of flowers and fresh veggies, to lounging at the beach and by the pool on sunshiny days, to shopping for a cute summer wardrobe. One thing we don’t love about summer? Sweating our way through the night and waking up tired, cranky, and honestly a little ripe smelling. But these days, there are actually a ton of innovative products that can help keep you cool at night, from cooling sheets to oscillating sleep fans. Now, there’s another item you’ll want to add to your arsenal against the heat: a set of best-selling cooling pillows

with thousands of 5-star reviews that are currently on sale with a coupon for 40 percent off.

Courtesy of Beckham Luxury Linens.

The Beckham Hotel Collection pillows

are described as a “cooling, luxury gel pillow for back, stomach or side sleepers.” Normally, a two pack of queen sized cooling pillows from Beckham Luxury Linens costs $42.99, but with the 40 percent off coupon, they cost just $25.79.

Here’s how to get the discount. Underneath the price listing, you’ll see an orange flag that says “coupon,” with a blank box next to it and the phrase “Save an extra 40% when you apply this coupon.” Click the box to “clip” the digital coupon, and you’ll see the discount applied when you go to checkout your cart.

If you’re like us, then in the past you’ve bought those $5 poly-fill pillows that flatten out seemingly after one night of sleep, and that are like a furnace for your head in the summer. But upgrading to these cooling pillows is totally worth it, according to the reviews.

The pillows have more than 129,000 5-star reviews, and people were raving over the support of the pillows and their cooling qualities. “These are literally life changing,” one reviewer said, calling the pillows “cool and supportive.” Another person said “they have changed my life,” and that they have “no more neck and shoulder pain” since starting to sleep on these pillows.

It sounds promising, and we’d do just about anything to sleep better in the summer. Combined with the 40 percent off coupon, this cooling pillow deal can’t be beat.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: