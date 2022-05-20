Shoppers Say Their Hair Is ‘Stronger With Less Shedding’ Thanks to This Collagen-Boosting Scalp Treatment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Shedding hair is never a concern that anyone voluntarily signs up for. And it’s not something you can exactly pinpoint to one particular cause. Hair loss, shedding and thinning can be attributed to hormonal imbalances, genetics, illness, or post-partum changes. No matter which one you fall under, finding a way to get your hair back on track is essential. If you have tried everything and see no results, add a scalp treatment to your haircare routine.

One way to heal your shedding hair is with a scalp treatment that stimulates hair follicles for optimal hair growth. This one from Rene Furterer makes hair “stronger with less shedding,” according to shoppers. Here’s how it works: the scalp treatment contains collagen, which is a necessary building block for healthy skin and nails. The lightweight scalp serum also uses vitamins B3, B5, B6, B8 and B7 to energize hair follicles on the scalp.

Rene Furterer Tonucia Concentrated Youth Serum

Rene Furterer

Tonucia Concentrated Youth Serum $36.00 Buy now Sign Up

Not only does the serum promise to improve scalp health, but it also improves hair hydration, too. Shoppers confirm that the leave-in scalp treatment delivers on its promises. “Finally! A product to use on my tight scalp. Not only does it help moisturize my scalp, it plumps up my hair strands and adds fullness to my style,” one reviewer wrote.

Another customer called the scalp treatment “excellent,” before adding, “my hair is stronger with less shedding.”

A final customer also dished about how great the concentrated serum is “I can really feel a difference from the first use. Weakened and limp hair is immediately lifted off the scalp allowing for a thicker and more voluminous base to complement any style of hair. I also love that it can be used on wet or dry hair/scalp without leaving an oily residue behind.”