This Celebrity-Loved SPF Brand Is Having a Rare Summer Sale & Everything Is 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re still a firm believer that you only need to apply sunscreen when you’re in the sun or during the summer, let’s set the record straight. You need to apply sunscreen every single day, and not only when it’s sunny out. Dermatologists recommend wearing it on cloudy days, too, even when it’s freezing outside. We get it. Remembering to slather yourself in SPF daily isn’t always at the top of the to-do list, but SuperGoop!’s sunscreen products make it easy (and dare we say, “fun”) to make sure you’re protecting your skin.

SuperGoop! makes it their mission to get everyone excited about wearing sunscreen, and with the brand’s bright packaging, gentle formulas and easy-to-use SPFs, applying your daily dose of skin protection has never been so enjoyable. SuperGoop! also has a cult-like following thanks to its vast popularity with shoppers and celebrities alike. Stars like Lady Gaga and Ashley Graham rave about the products. Now you can stock up on the brand’s bestsellers and more while the summer sale is here — everything is 20 percent off when you use the code SUNNY20, so hurry!

Ahead, see a few must-haves from SuperGoop!

PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract — $24, originally $30

SuperGoop!

This is one of SuperGoop!’s original sunscreen formulas. The OG SPF protects skin every day and lasts months. It’s water and sweat resistant for up to 80 minutes so you can enjoy your time at the beach or in the yard.

PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 $24, originally $30 Buy now Sign Up

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 — $22.56, originally $27

SuperGoop!

Named one of Lady Gaga’s favorite sunscreens, it’s no surprise why the Unseen Sunscreen is so popular. It goes onto skin without leaving any traces, even that pesky white cast that some SPFs leave behind. It’s also weightless and scentless, so it won’t irritate the skin.

Unseen Sunscreen $22.56, originally $27 Buy now Sign Up

Glow Stick SPF 50 — $20, originally $25

SuperGoop!

If you want SPF on the go, grab the Glow Stick — it’s completely portable and fits perfectly in any bag. It’s also great for quick re-applications on your face, chest or shoulders. And it leaves a little glow that lasts all day.

Glow Stick SPF 50 $20,originally $25 Buy now Sign Up

Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50 — $27.20, originally $34

SuperGoop!

The watery lotion isn’t as watery as you think. Instead, it leaves skin fully protected from harmful rays and adds a cooling feel to the skin when you apply it. The lotion is suitable for all skin types and won’t break already irritated skin out.

Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50 $27.20, originally $34 Buy now Sign Up

(Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35 — $24.96 ,originally $30

SuperGoop!

You can get a dose of sunscreen by setting your makeup. And, with SupeGoop!’s mineral powder, leaving your makeup in place is easy — just swipe the powder over your makeup, and it will leave your skin with a matte finish. The powder is available in a translucent shade, light, medium, or deep tint.

(Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35 $24.96 ,originally $30 Buy now Sign Up

PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C — $16.80, originally $21

SuperGoop!

If you need easy access to sunscreen, stock up on the spray version of the shopper-loved PLAY formula. The water-resistant spray contains SPF 50 for optional protection and vitamin C, which helps skin look youthful and healthy. Plus, you don’t have to get your hands messy when you apply, thanks to the easy-to-spray can.

PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C $16.80, originally $21 Buy now Sign Up

City Sunscreen Serum SPF 30 — $33.60, originally $42

SuperGoop!

“This is one of my favorite products from SuperGoop! The serum is so lightweight and melts right into the skin. The formula is packed with vitamins E and B5, that hydrate and smooth the skin. I also love that the City Serum combats premature signs of aging.” -Taylor Lane