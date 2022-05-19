Crocs Makes the Beachiest Slides That Are Perfect for Summer — & They’re On Sale

If you’ve been living in Crocs for the past few years, you’re probably well-aware that the iconic foam kicks are the comfy and cute warm weather footwear. But you might not have known that the brand also sells a slew of slides that are straight-up perfect for every pool and beach day you’ve got on deck in the coming months, and the good news is, they’re all on sale right now at Zappos.

The brand’s Classic II Slide typically retails for $29.95, but right now, it’s on sale for $24.61, and with a price point so low, we don’t blame you if you snag several pairs. Available in tons of fun, summer-friendly colors (including navy, electric pink, ice blue, white, and so many more), these cushy slides include all the same features that make the classic clog so beloved, including a lightweight, flexible foam cushion for all-day comfort and holes for charms for added flair.

Another incredible option at an even better price point is the on-trend Classic ll Slide – Tie-Dye Graphics, which is on sale for $24.99 from its usual $29.95 selling price. This pair includes a black footbed with a fun tie-dye printed colorway, with nearly 4,200 Zappos buyers boasting about how much they love their purchase, especially for long, hot days at the beach or pool.

’90s kids will swoon over the Zappos exclusive Tai Classic Slide, an adorably retro slide in a shade of cloud blue fittingly called “way-chill mineral blue.” Along with room for additional charms, this slide comes with a few special touches inspired by everyone’s favorite Beverly Hills transplant. So whether you’re rollin’ with the homies to the Val party or enjoying a day at the beach, these loqued-out slip-ons will become your go-to shoes in no time. The yellow plaid printed shoe box inspired by Cher’s iconic matching set is merely the cherry on top.

Note that some buyers have found the slides a bit roomy, so you might want to size down or buy two sizes to find the best fit. That said, with sizes ranging from women’s 4 to 17, you’re sure to find your perfect fit.