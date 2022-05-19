This Thickening Cream From Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Haircare Line Lifts Hair Instantly & It’s 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston has great hair that seems to get better with time. The actress’ strands look healthy, hydrated and full of life. And with all of the red carpet appearances, on set days and commercials, you would think the constant hair styling would have adverse effects on Aniston’s hair. But, that’s not the case. So what’s the secret to red-carpet-worthy hair? We’re here to squash the myth that expensive products and treatments are behind A-listers’ hair. Instead, Aniston turns to Living Proof’s haircare for the healthiest locks.

The brand has multiple best-sellers to rave about, but we can’t stop recommending this thickening cream that keeps Aniston’s hair looking thick and full. The celebrity-approved hair cream contains a hint of conditioner that leaves strands instantly fuller, softer and lifted. And even though it has the added conditioner in its formula, Living Proof’s Thickening Cream remains lightweight — so you’re hair isn’t weighed down and left with a greasy feeling. Plus, it’s 20 percent off when you use the code FAM20 at checkout.

Everyday shoppers also love the thickening cream, too. One said, “my hair has always been straight, fine and thin, but after I turned 50, it got weird. It breaks [and] falls out. It’s brittle. The Thickening Cream really really helps me! My hair does feel and look thicker, but somehow it doesn’t weigh it down! This is my holy grail hair treatment!”

“My hair is noticeably fuller after using this product,” a second reviewer noted.

A final shopper shared their experience with the thickening cream: “I stumbled on Living Proof by accident and I am glad I gambled. I am in my 50s with thick, straight hair and recently got a pixie haircut. My hair is always limp and flat, but after the first use and a blow-dry, I could see and feel a little ‘oomph’ all around. Love the fact that it doesn’t contain all the harsh chemicals. Thank you!”