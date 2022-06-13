6 Ways You Can Make Money at Home & Get the Flexibility You Need

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the pandemic hit, the world as we knew it shifted, including how and from where we work. Two years later and some companies are still implementing the remote or hybrid model, allowing for more flexibility and the opportunity to work in the comfort of your own home. Studies have shown the benefits of working fully remote, citing no commute, greater productivity, and of course, being able to spend more time with your family. And as a busy parent with a lot on your plate, getting the chance to create your own schedule has been a game-changer when it comes to increasing your overall well-being. Especially as summer hits with the kids out of school, the need for flexibility has never been higher.

Sure, that’s not to say you can’t get it in an office, but there’s something to be said about not having to worry about picking your kids up, whether from school or summer camp, because you’re at home and don’t need to spend time commuting in afternoon rush hour. That being said, if you’re a parent looking for the stress-free, no-hassle life that comes from working from home, there are a lot of jobs out there with your name on them. So you’re probably wondering how to make money at home. Sites such as ZipRecruiter offer a plethora of options and thanks to its AI-driven smart matching technology, it’s easy to find the right one for you. Below, read some of the jobs that offer the flexibility you need and allow you to make money from home.

Freelance writer

As a freelance writer, you’d have the ability to work from home while creating content for certain clients or publications. This isn’t to be confused with a staff writer role. As ZipRecruiter says, companies that hire freelance writers contract with employers for short- or long-term jobs. Freelance writers can work in a number of verticals ranging from entertainment and lifestyle to beauty and fashion. They may also write articles for newspapers, magazines, and online blogs or help to develop copy for a website.

Virtual assistant

A remote virtual assistant has many of the same duties as one in an administrative role in an office. As a remote virtual assistant, your responsibilities include handling correspondence, arranging travel, and managing the calendar and appointments for a company from home. In addition, you may write and edit documents or run the workplace remotely. Some virtual assistants are freelancers whereas others work with organizations or agencies to provide these administrative services, according to ZipRecruiter.

Remote consultant

If you have operations experience, then working as a remote consultant may be the job for you. In this role, you’ll provide customer or client support and advise your client on how to improve various aspects of their operations, such as human resources procedures, data management, or worker efficiency. It’s important to note that although you’d work remotely, some of your responsibilities may require you to travel in order to better gauge job sites, and meet with clients and employees to gather additional information on the work environment.

Craft seller/artist

Do you consider yourself a creative soul who loves to DIY and actually enjoys helping their kids with arts and crafts? Well, you may want to consider being a craft seller or artist. In this remote position, you’ll have the flexibility to make your own hours because you’ll be the one making original pieces from scratch and then selling them online as an independent seller. Pieces could be anything from embroidered towels, custom T-shirts, or handmade jewelry.

Graphic designer

As a graphic designer, you’ll create visual concepts and execute them using design tools. People in this role help companies form their brand and make sure their mission comes across visually. They are skilled in the manipulation of colors, shapes, fonts, images, photography, print design, logos, and animation, and may use computer software or draw by hand. Examples of what you could potentially work on as a graphic designer include websites, brochures, magazines, and ads.

Accountant

Many accounting jobs can easily be done from home. These positions include tax filing clerks, payroll and accounts payable supervisors, bookkeepers, financial planning consultants, and analysis managers, according to ZipRecruiter. As a remote accountant, you’ll be responsible for documenting payments made to vendors and payments received from customers, preparing tax paperwork, and analyzing financial data to provide suggestions on streamlining business processes. You may also be tasked with developing annual budgets, monitoring investments, managing external audits, and processing payroll.

How to Make Money at Home: Finding Remote Opportunities

Finding a job, especially one that lets you work fully remote, is no easy feat. And the last thing you want to do is find the perfect position only to find out during the last stage of the interview process that they require you to work in the office. That’s where ZipRecruiter comes in. It’s the leading online job seeker marketplace and because it uses AI-driven smart matching technology, it actually connects you to jobs you’d be a great fit for. So if you’re looking for a job that offers money and flexibility, sign up for free at ZipRecruiter.com to find the one right for you.

This article was created by SheKnows for ZipRecruiter.