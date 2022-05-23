If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes, when you have a budget to follow, you’ve got to get creative with how you spend. I find that during big gift-giving seasons, like the beginning of spring when Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and graduation season all come one after the other, thinking outside of the box is an extremely useful approach. One of the ways to do this is by checking out whether your favorite store for the occasion uses a payment plan system.

For me, one of my go-to destinations for presents is Build-A-Bear. I’ve loved the store ever since I was a kid, and have continued to go back to it for all things: graduation presents, baby shower gifts, birthday ideas, you name it. And lucky enough, they have a partnership with Klarna that makes buying all of the latest and greatest gift options as affordable as possible.

If you haven’t heard of Klarna, let me brief you on it real quick: The shopping assistant Klarna is available at many popular retailers like Build-A-Bear, and allows you to set up a plan to break up the total bill into four total payments. You could do this through an app or when you checkout online (the latter is the only option currently available for Build-A-Bear). It’s super easy to set up and there are four interest-free payments every two weeks. Once these are done, so are you!

Using a shopping tool like this is great during holiday seasons or for when you’ve got travel coming up. Since you pay every two weeks, it’s even more useful because more likely than not, it’ll line up with when you receive your paycheck. It’s that simple.

Like I said earlier, the beginning of spring is a huge time to get gifts for your loved ones, and Build-A-Bear has so many incredible and new options that would fit whatever occasion you’re searching for. Below, check out some of my favorite picks online that, of course, have Klarna as a payment option.

Graduate, You Did It! Box

Gift the grad in your life with a box filled with something sweet, soft and sentimental. This specially curated HeartBox by Build-A-Bear® has everything a grad could want — an insulated coffee cup, cold brew gummy bears, a notepad and, of course, an adorable plush bear.

Happy Hugs Teddy Class of 2022 Gift Set

Dressed in a cap and gown, this adorable bear will memorialize graduation for years to come. There’s no better way to say “congratulations” than gifting your favorite graduate with this commemorative teddy.

Chillin’ & Grillin’ Box

Graduation isn’t the only special occasion on our radar. Father’s Day is right around the corner, and nothing will make dad smile bigger than this cute gift box. Not only does it come with an apron-clad bear, but also a pack of beef jerky, a cowboy grilling rub and an insulated cup that’ll keep cold beverages as crisp as can be.

Fantastic Beasts Niffler with Babies Gift Set

Any Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts fan will love getting not only one Niffler but also its babies. The fan-favorite character is brought to life in the most adorable way possible thanks to Build-A-Bear.

Online Exclusive Grookey Bundle

Head’s up, Pokémon fans, you can only get this Grookey bundle online. Now, you can be a Pokémon trainer in real life and have this curious cuddler by your side at all times!

Build-A-Bear 25th Celebration Toothless

How to Train Your Dragon is a classic, and the Toothless fan in your life will fly to the moon with glee when they receive the sparkly character. This was one of Build-A-Bear’s most popular releases of all time, so grabbing it while it’s in stock is a celebration within itself.

Build-A-Bear 25th Celebration Darth Vader Bear

The Force is strong in this Darth Vader bear. Star Wars fans young and old would love this out-of-this-world gift — a limited-edition purchase, might I add.

Rainbow Sparkle Bear Class of 2022 Gift Set

Know a grad who loves all things color and sparkle? This rainbow bear will speak to them. It’s vibrant, shiny and one-of-a-kind. Just like them!

Spring Green Frog Graduation Gift Set

This stylish frog says “Congrats!” in the coolest way possible.

Don’t forget: any of these goodies can be purchased using Klarna, where the total bill will be split into four interest-free payments immediately. Now that’s savvy shopping.