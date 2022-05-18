Meghan Markle’s Go-To Skincare Brand Now Has a Dark Spot-Reducing Mask That Leaves Skin ‘Glowing’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There always seems to be a new beauty product hitting shelves daily. But, when celebrities (especially royals) dish about the skincare brands they love using, we have to try them for ourselves. One brand that you’re going to want to add to your lineup? Tatcha. Meghan Markle loves the brand, and they have a new mask that smooths and fades dark spots.

Tatcha’s new Clarifying Clay Mask is just what you need for clear skin. It’s packed with ingredients that cleanses and opens pores. The formula includes Japanese volcanic ash that soothes congested pores, Japanese konjac to remove dead skin cells, and Okinawa Kucha clay which gives skin a radiant glow. The ingredients work together to control excess oils. The mask also fades dark spots and smooths uneven texture.

If you don’t like applying face masks because of how messy they are, give this one a try. The clay comes with a small spatula that helps to scoop the product out, eliminating mess and using too much on your face. The mask dries quickly (all you need is three minutes), and removes easily with a warm cloth. Plus, using the mask will give you a few moments of pure spa bliss.

Shoppers also love Tatcha’s mask and call it “amazing.” One said it’s “very luxurious,” and added, “I’m in love with this clay mask I was gifted by Tacha! It’s very luxurious with its little gold spoon, you really feel pampered. I love the fact that it changes colors when it’s done. The self-warming really helped to clear out my pores and minimized them.

“I’m glowing,” said another Tatcha user. “Big fan of this mask! The smell is seriously incredible and made the whole experience super relaxing. Not only that, but the mask also washed off very easily, which I feel like is rare with clay masks,” they added.

A final reviewer also confirmed that the exfoliating mask works for multiple skincare concerns. “This mask is amazing! I have psoriasis, and very sensitive skin and all of the products I use are incredible. I’m hesitant on masks because of these issues, but my skin felt and looked amazing after one use!”