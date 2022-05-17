TikTok Found the Perfect Floating Tube for Family Trips to the Pool or Lake

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s finally time to ditch your winter gear and hibernating in your home — summer is finally here! That means the kids will be out of school, and if you’re back in the office, summer Fridays will be starting again (hopefully, your job allows them). There’s no better time to start planning trips to the lake and the pool to get some much-needed sun and relaxation. And, if you haven’t stocked up on a few new water fun accessories, one TikTok user says that there’s one that should be on your list: an interlocking floating tube .

In a video posted by @fluzzletube, the popular tube brand shows how their connecting tubes work. The video also introduces shoppers to their new 2022 collection, which has new colors and nylon straps that hold the tubes together.

So how does it work? The patented vinyl tube interlocks together thanks to the straps that click the floaties in place. The nylon straps on the floats hold a chain of floats together so that you and your family and friends can travel together down the lake on a lazy Sunday. Or, you kids can build a fortress in the pool as they connect multiple floats together.

But that’s not even the best feature of the floating tube. Each floatie contains a mesh seat, perfect for lounging against the backrest of the tube. There are also two cup holders so you stay hydrated, and two handles for safety. Head to Amazon now to snag a few because now that the word is out, we’re sure these won’t be in stock long.