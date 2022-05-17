TikTok Found The Perfect Daytime Summer Outfit From Target & It’s Actually a Set of Comfy PJs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to affordable shopping picks, it’s hard to beat Target. And while you’ve probably got a ton of comfy Target PJs in your arsenal, TikTok is making the case for scoring one more pair. This breezy, colorful set of pajamas by Stars Above is going viral on the app, and it honestly makes the perfect daytime summer outfit. Yes, really!

Sold as separates (snag the pajama top and shorts here), the entire set is less than $32. And when you put this super soft 100 percent cotton set on, you won’t want to take it off… which is perfect given that it will look ultra-cool and feel comfy day and night.

“This set just gives me luxury vibes,” said TikToker @beautywithbrittanyxo, who also loves the set’s “textured vibe,” the fact that it has pockets, and fact that it can be worn outside of the house. A win-win, indeed!

What’s more, the lightweight separates come in a slew of fun colors (charcoal gray, white, yellow, blue, and mauve), which means you can mix and match or choose multiples of your favorite hues. It’s available in sizes XS through XXL, but shoppers note the fit is a bit roomy, so you might want to consider sizing down.

Reviewers are loving the set, too. One person called the top a “lovely staple piece,” adding that it’s “such a great dupe for any high fashion gauze top! Very versatile, I can tell this will be a piece I wear again and again!”

Another added: “I’m totally wearing this as a shirt! I got the grey one. I’m usually a 1 or 2XL, but XL fits me perfectly in this cute style. Perfect for Texas summers.”

Of the bottoms, one buyer wrote: “The shorts fit like breezy summer wear. I bought every color.” Another called them “so comfortable and actually looks great as a daytime summer outfit!”