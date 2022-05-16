This Smokeless Fire Pit Doubles as an Outdoor Grill & It’s Under $40 on Amazon Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Bonfires are the best way to celebrate summer. So, it’s only right your new favorite patio accessory is an affordable fire pit. Better yet, it has a second feature that’ll make you excited for the summer nights. Amazon has a smokeless fire bowl pit

that’s also an outdoor grill for just $39.95. In other words, your campfire treats just got a complete makeover. Now, the flames will keep you warm and your food toasty all night long. Plus, you can bring this game-changing fire pit with you anywhere from the backyard patio to the beach. There are other sizes available as well, with a medium pit worth $86.95 and a large one at $168.99. It shouldn’t cost you a fortune to enjoy time outdoors with friends. We love that this outdoor pit is very budget-friendly, especially compared to other fire pits like it that cost at least double. One reviewer even said, “Leave that expensive fire pit for your influencer friends. This one is way more convenient.”

INNO Stage Smokeless Fire Bowl Pit

Image: INNO Stage. Courtesy of INNO Stage.

Many reviewers vouch that this fire pit is very easy to light and it burns well with wood pellets. “It was smokeless, burned a long time without constant tending, and left very little ash,” an Amazon shopper said. However it’s not completely smokeless, but the fireplace does produce much less smoke and more flame than others. That means, no more smelling like smoke all over or holes in your clothes from sparks.

This outdoor fire pit will brighten any space, especially small areas, if you opt for the mini size. But honestly, the small version for nearly $40 is too good of a steal to pass up. Add the Smokeless Fire Bowl Pit at Amazon to your patio right now.