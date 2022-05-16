The Best Places to Buy Adirondack Chairs Online — For Every Style & Budget

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you don’t have a few Adirondack chairs in your outdoor space, now is the best time to buy some. The classic outdoor chair is one of our favorite outdoor furniture to shop for, but with the number of retailers to shop from, the options quickly get overwhelming. Let us help. We’ve rounded up the best places to buy Adirondack chairs online.

But first, before you get shopping, here are a few things to know about the chairs. Adirondack chairs are known for their comfortable backrest, which features about seven vertical panels that create the classic back. The chairs also come in folding and reclining versions that make relaxing even better. You can also find ones that rock too. Not sure where to buy some? For more modern designs, check out West Elm and Pottery Barn. For a classic chair, head to L.L. Bean. And, if you’re looking to save some money, you can always source a set from Wayfair for half the cost or order budget-friendly options from Target.

Ahead, see seven of the best places to buy Adirondack chairs online.

West Elm

West Elm

For beautifully crafted furniture (yes, even outdoor), head to West Elm. The outdoor selection will have your outdoor space looking like a peaceful oasis in the blink of an eye. And, you can snag this rustic Adirondack lounge chair that is part of a set. You can purchase the chairs in a collection, or piece by piece.

Portside Outdoor Adirondack Chairs & Umbrella Side Table Set $399 Buy now Sign Up

Amazon

Best Choice Products

To complete your backyard, add some durable chairs from Amazon. There you will find all wood options, plastic, and even weather-resistant choices too. Plus, they all ship fairly quickly.

Folding Adirondack Chair $74.99, originally $79.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Wayfair

Elland

Wayfair is another great retailer to find hidden gems for your patio. Whether you’re looking for single Adirondack chairs or a whole set, you’ll be able to find something that fits your exact needs. Our favorite? This set of four chairs that have a matte black finish — and they’re on sale now.

Elland Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 4) $659.99, originally $819.99 Buy now Sign Up

Target

Adams Manufacturing

Don’t miss out on Target’s selection of Adirondack chairs. The patio section is filled with comfortable chairs, perfect for your next barbeque or birthday party. And, chairs that look great in your yard don’t have to come with a hefty price tag — like this lounge chair that’s on sale now for $21.

Deluxe RealComfort Adirondack Chair $21.00, originally $30.00 Buy now Sign Up

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn

For a sleek and modern look, replace your old Adirondack chairs with this updated version from Pottery Barn. The chair is crafted from eucalyptus, then sanded down to give it a natural, weathered gray finish. The chair is also sealed to prevent cracking, mildew, and warping.

Adirondack Lounge Chair $79 — $399 Buy now Sign Up

The Home Depot

Outsunny

The Home Depot isn’t just your neighborhood hub for all things home improvement — they also deliver! If you’re looking for the ultimate chair to relax in this summer, check out this one that includes an ottoman to rest our feet on. The chair is made from fir wood that is mildew resistant, so you don’t have to worry about leaving it out in the rain.

Wooden Adirondack Outdoor Patio Lounge Chair $139.73 Buy now Sign Up

L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean

For classic outdoor chairs, consider L.L. Bean. The tried and true brand has an All-Weather chair that will make you want to spend all of your mornings drinking coffee on the porch.