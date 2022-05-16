This Oprah-Approved Brand Is Having a Major Sale on Jeans & The Best Styles Are 50% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are few fashion pieces more timeless than a pair of jeans. And no matter how many jeans you own, chances are you are always open to a new pair to add to the collection. If you want denim with a super comfy fit, who better to take recommendations from than Oprah? Featured in Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2017, the NYDJ jeans are her favorite denim brand that she said even make you look a size smaller. Luckily, you can now own plenty of the ‘best-fitting jeans of your life’ at a low cost. NYDJ’s jeans are having a major sale, where you can get 50 percent off on so many must-have flattering styles at QVC. Better yet, some options are offering greater markdowns than that. Hurry, though, because the brand’s hottest styles right now are 50 percent off, and selling out fast. Take a look below at NYDJ jeans on sale that are Oprah-approved.

NYDJ Sheri Slim Leg 5-Pocket Jeans

Image: NYDJ. Courtesy of NYDJ.

Maybe it’s time to replace the old with a new pair of classic jeans. The Sheri Slim Leg Jeans offer a true blue shade and slim fit along with enough coverage thanks to its ankle length.

NYDJ Sheri Slim Leg 5-Pocket Jeans $54.50, originally $109 Buy now Sign Up

NYDJ Ami Skinny Legging Jeans

Image: NYDJ. Courtesy of NYDJ.

Show off your legs with NYDJ’s Ami Skinny Jeans that are flattering and comfortable from the waist down. Plus, its rinse wash color easily complements any outfit idea.

NYDJ Ami Skinny Legging Jeans -Rinse $54.50, originally $109 Buy now Sign Up

NYDJ Ami with Neon Zip

Image: NYDJ. Courtesy of NYDJ.

Once you wear NYDJ’s Ami jeans you’ll see that skinny jeans are here to stay. Unlike the other pairs, these bottoms feature an embellished zipper at the ankles for a stylish touch. There are only a few sizes left, so grab them at 50 percent off now.