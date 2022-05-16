Nordstrom Is Selling New Waterproof Birkenstocks for the Whole Family — All Under $40

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though summer hasn’t officially begun, the rising temperatures outside are creating an itch to get out and spend time in the water. If you’re heading to the pool, beach, lake, or water park with your family, make sure you have a pair of comfortable waterproof shoes in hand. Luckily, if you’re searching to stock up, Birkenstock has a pair of waterproof sandals for the entire family — and they’re all under $40.

Birkenstock is known for crafting comfortable shoes with supportive arches for over 50 years in the United States. Their shoes are made with quality materials that are lasting and durable. You’ve most likely seen some of their best-selling shoes with distinctive leather straps and buckles. Some shopper-loved favorites? The Arizona sandals, made from leather, that glide right onto your feet. Now, some of their most popular styles come in waterproof versions perfect for the whole family. Ahead, see waterproof sandals from Birkenstock available at Nordstrom now.

Don’t just stock the kids up on comfy shoes this summer, make sure you snag them a pair (or two for yourself, too). These unisex Birkenstocks are lightweight and waterproof. They’re true to size and come in four colors, including this bright jade color that’s just in time for summer.

Birkenstock’s shopper-loved Arizona sandals are back with an upgrade. They now come in a waterproof version for your littles, which is great for playing outside in the water while keeping tiny toes safe.

If you need some other options for toddler shoes this summer, stock up on these sunny sandals. They’re comfortable and easy for your child to get on and off — and the shoes are also waterproof so they won’t get ruined at the pool.

If you’re not looking for patterns or bright colors, these neutral waterproof Birkenstocks are in stock now. Nordstrom offers the sandals in toddler sizes, and little kid sizes, too.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your entire family, head to Nordstrom now and stock the whole family up on waterproof Birkenstocks just in time for summer.