This 7-in-1 Cleaner Is Designed To Get Every Surface In Your Home & Customers Are Raving About Its Effectiveness

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes we feel like Monica Geller in Friends, grabbing every cleaning product we can get to make our homes spotless. From brooms to mops, it’s getting cluttered and we’re losing track of what to use for what. So we’ve been looking for the most powerful and easy-to-use cleaning tools to make our lives easier. And we may have found one of our future holy grail tools.

Versatility means a lot and it can help save you so much time in the long run. Instead of spending hours changing from one product to another, try investing in a pretty affordable cleaning product that can handle multiple surfaces easily. No, we’re not talking about the TikTok-viral Pink Stuff, we’re fawning over the seven-in-one electric spinner.

Courtesy of LHPY LHPY.

The LHPY Electric Spin Scrubber

is a versatile and powerful seven-in-one tool that customers have been raving about for its effectiveness. From kitchen oil stains to corners of the messiest bathrooms, cleaning has never been so easy on chore day! Along with having seven interchangeable heads, you can extend it to any corner of your home so you don’t have to add any pressure to your aching back or knees.

Perfect for cars, tile, glass, and even hard floors, this single tool is designed for every surface in your home. Per the brand, you attach the pieces together to complete the chargeable tool and then you can easily attach one of the interchangeable heads to the base. You press start and it’s as easy as that!

One of the top reviews on the product said it’s both effective and fast, saying, “I love this spin brush! It is hand-held and convenient… Pleasantly surprised by how well it worked in my car!”

