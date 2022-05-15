This TikTok-Viral & Long-Lasting Lip Stain Is Less than $10 On Amazon & Customers Are Stocking Up On Nearly Every Shade

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s a lip gloss or a good old-fashioned lipstick, no makeup look is complete without the perfect lip. However, finding the perfect ones for our lips can be a bit difficult, but like always, we turn to TikTok for the answers. The verdict? Everyone is loving these colorful and long-lasting lip tints.

A Tiktoker by the name of @duckiefartz uploaded a TikTok that said “Everyone plz get this lip tint, it’s so pretty!” She showed the two shades she has (and rocked them!) Everyone lost it, with the video garnering over half a million views and counting.

She’s not the only one losing it over the lip tint, because it’s taken the internet by storm with thousands of customers buying multiple shades at once.

Courtesy of Peripera Peripera.

Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint $9.90 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint

is a long-lasting, super-smooth lip tint that comes in 26 different color options on Amazon. Ranging in peachy tones to the perfect nude color for every skin tone, this weightless lip product has quickly become a staple in thousands of people’s daily makeup routines.

One of the top reviews said, “So far, this lip stain is one of the better ones I wear! I am 70 years old & have fairly deep lip lines where regular lipstick bleeds into even with lip liner! I just ordered two more bottles as I do not want to be without this product!”

Another review added, “I originally bought this shade because it looked super-natural on someone else on a different review… No lip peeling no dryness. It also feels really soft on your lips.” And they repeated the same sentiment that many other customers left, saying, “I will be buying more shades.”

While it’s been on sale in the past, it’s incredibly rare. But for less than $10 as the normal retail price? It’s a steal.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: