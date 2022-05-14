This Celebrity Loved Brand’s Beloved Firming Mask Is Now Under $20 & ‘Smells Like You’re On The Beach’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s hydrating or firming, we can’t get enough of face masks. They’re low maintenance and make us feel like the Queen of the world. Whenever we go on any website, we can’t help but go straight to the face mask section and see what we can add to our collection. Since we started makeup, we’ve always wanted to try the celebrity-loved brand GlamGlow.

Celebrities have been obsessed with GlamGlow for years, raving about their powerful masks. Per People, Drew Barrymore swears by their Thirstymud Hydrating Treatment Mask and even Nina Dobrev told Allure that she adores the Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer.

However, Chrissy Teigen told Allure she’s obsessed with GlamGlow GRAVITYMUD™ Firming Treatment Mask, and it’s available on Nordstrom for 25 percent off.

The GlamGlow GRAVITYMUD™ Firming Treatment Mask is a beloved firming mask treatment packed with powerful ingredients. Both firming and tightening, this lavish mask is perfect for applying right before your makeup for that extra-contoured look. Per the brand, all you have to do is apply it twice a week at most for up to 30 minutes each time.

Customers have been raving about the product, including the 0.5 size, with one of the top reviews saying it’s their secret to younger-looking skin. They said, “This is one of my favorite and secret to keep my skin looking younger. Well, it’s not so secret anymore since I’m writing this review LOL. I just love it so much that I have to tell others who is looking for an amazing mask that actually works. I use this mask once a week, followed by my nighttime rituals of keeping my skin clean and hydrated before bed.” Another review added that “The smell is the only reason I bought it. Smells like you’re on the beach drinking a pina colada.”

