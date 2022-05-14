Jennifer Garner Wears Brooks Sneakers on Repeat & So Many Cute Styles Are on Sale RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A typical day for Jennifer Garner always consists of a pair of comfy sneakers. And it’s no surprise she spends most of her time in them as she is extremely relatable all the time. We already know that she’s a fan of the Newton Running Gravity 10, but there’s a particular pair that she’s been wearing on repeat lately. The Brooks Glycerin 19 sneakers

seem to be Garner’s everyday pair, from hiking to coffee runs. Shoppers are in love as well, with these running shoes having a 4.6 stars from over 3,000 ratings. “I wear [them] almost constantly because they are so comfortable and provide great stability, plus allowing me to walk several miles a day without pain,” said one reviewer.

Garner wears it in Nightshadow, a mix of black and blue, but many sizes are selling out fast at both Amazon and Nordstrom. But if you don’t mind another style, Amazon has plenty of other versions of the Glycerin 19 shoe that are worth $150. Better yet, Nordstrom has a few other cute Brook sneakers on sale. They’re up to 25% off for a limited time, while Brooks’ athleisure has some notable steals as well.

Brooks Glycerin 19 Running Shoe

Image: Brooks. Courtesy of Brooks.

Brooks Women's Glycerin 19 Running Shoe $149.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

For those mainly interested in Garner’s go-to, the Brooks’ Glycerin 19 sneakers

only come in 5 to 7.5 sizes with wide and narrow options at Amazon. Yet if this falls within your size, these popular shoes are a must-have to wear running or walking. Many reviewers claim this product is their favorite footwear yet. “I’ve tried every brand and kept going back to Brooks,” said an Amazon shopper. “Wish this wasn’t so expensive, but it’s worth the comfort and fit.”

Despite the high price, the sneaker’s exceptional features make it worth the splurge. They offer remarkable comfort, soft cushioning, and neutral support — which is great for those with high arches that don’t flex or a runner that supinates. But they’re also amazing for the gym or high-intensity activities. Plus, the Glycerin 19 is a certified diabetic shoe, and others mentioned them being well-made for other health issues too.

Brooks sneakers are an all-around favorite for everyone, which is probably why Garner can’t get enough of them. Take a look below at the discounted sneakers available at Nordstrom.

Brooks Ghost 13 Running Shoe

Image: Brooks. Courtesy of Brooks.

The Ghost 13 shoe keeps your heel-to-toe transition comfortable while running. This Brooks pick offers the same dark tones as the beloved Glycerin 19, but you can get these for nearly $40 less.

Ghost 13 Running Shoe $109.95 Buy now Sign Up

Brooks Ricochet 3 Running Shoe

Image: Brooks. Courtesy of Brooks.

The Ricochet 3 running shoes bring a spring to your step with every stride. Luckily, this cute pair is 16% off and under $100, making them a bit more affordable choice.