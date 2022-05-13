REI & West Elm Teamed Up to Create the Chicest Camping Gear We’ve Ever Seen & Yes, We’re Buying Everything

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For too long, most hikers, backpackers, and campers have had to make a decision between functional gear that’s kind of ugly, or super-cute outdoorsy items that leak, tear, collapse, and end up ruining your time in nature. But it doesn’t have to be that way anymore. That’s because two of our favorite stores have just come together to create a line of camping gear that’s both extremely functional and extremely stylish. It’s the new REI Co-op + West Elm Collection, and it’s got everything you need to spend a cozy night under the stars and around the campfire.

For some people, having a comfortable place to sleep at night is something they’re not willing to give up, and that means that there are folks who’ve never enjoyed the bliss of sleeping in nature. But you don’t need to fear an uncomfortable night’s sleep when you’ve got the gear from REI and West Elm to snuggle into after a long day of hiking and weenie roasts.

REI Co-op Camp Dreamer Double Self-Inflating Deluxe Bed is the start of your good night’s sleep. It will keep two people four inches off the ground, which makes a huge difference in both temperature and comfort. It also self-inflates to save you time, and so you don’t need to worry about having access to electricity as you might with a regular air mattress.

Then, if you’re the type of person who hates sleeping in a sleeping bag, the REI Co-op Camp Dreamer Double Sleep System is going to be a game-changer. You can use it with the REI Deluxe Bed, or another double sleeping pad. The sleep system includes a lofted quilt, a cotton fitted sheet, a cotton top sheet, and a hood for cool nights. Using real sheets while sleeping outdoors really can make all the difference.

There’s more to camping than just sleeping, of course. The REI and West Elm collection also has chairs, tables, tents, packing cubes, and more for your adventure.

But some of the best items on offer are for REI members only. Luckily, an REI membership costs just $30, and gives you benefits like free standard shipping with no minimum purchase requirements, 10% cash back on eligible purchases each year, access to special collections and limited-edition gear, and more. Members will be able to buy items from the West Elm collection like this Outward Day Shelter, which can be used to get a little extra protection from the sun whether you’re standing at the grill, fishing, or just hanging out at the campsite on a summer day.

Whether you’re a novice camper or an expert, an REI member or just a civilian, there’s something for everyone in the new REI + West Elm collection.

