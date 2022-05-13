If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Any game-changing item that saves time and space is a keeper in your kitchen. So, we’ve found another kitchen tool must-have that you didn’t know could exist. Thanks to Tik-Tok, this viral salad spinner find at Amazon will make even the smallest job incredibly easy. Dreamfarm’s Spina is an all-in-one product that doubles as a colander and salad tosser. It can strain, spin, or store so all you have to do is simply choose your fighter. Whether it’s your pasta or veggies, the Spina spins fast enough to dry all of it thoroughly. No more shaking, drip-drying, or splashes of water on your countertop. The only water visible is in the sink as it should be. Best of all, it’s budget-friendly at nearly $35.

“This a versatile colander. I have used it for salads and fruits. The handle is sturdy [and] the spinner gets all the water out,” a reviewer said. “Highly recommended for more than just salads. You will not be disappointed.”

Dreamfarm Spina Salad Spinner

Image: Dreamfarm. Courtesy of Dreamfarm.

You use the salad spinner by twisting the handle to create a pump-action and push it down to stop. But if you want to take it up a notch, the Spina could even be great for mixing in your salad dressing. We mean, who doesn’t love simple yet creative solutions?

Any salad lover would absolutely love this cooking hack too, as one reviewer said, “As a salad lover, this item saves me time when it comes to drying off my lettuce and spinach leaves. A good wash and a quick spin or two does the trick, and the salad is ready to be served.”

Besides just rinsing and removing excess water, the salad spinner makes for easy storage too. The dishwasher safe basket holds a large capacity of 3 quarts (or 12 cups) but is still a huge space saver. The handle can be pushed into the colander and then stacked in bowels. So, snag this Tik-Tok-approved salad spinner that levels up your handy kitchen tool collection.