TikTok Is Obsessing Over The Power of Pressure Washers & These On-Sale Cleaners Are Seriously Effective

If you’re on CleanTok like me, you know what it’s like to see a video and immediately feel the urge to buy whatever product it is that’s being used. These supremely satisfying cleaning videos on TikTok always have the best home cleaning hacks and organization ideas, and I’m always buying new gadgets and gizmos thanks to them.

Lately, it seems like CleanTok’s latest obsession is power washers, of all things. And, you know what, these videos are showing me how valuable these cleaning gadgets actually are. This is why I’ve been perusing the web for hours and hours trying to find the best deal on one. Let me tell you: pressure cleaners can be expensive, but I’ve found some on-sale and top-rated washers that fit all of my needs. And they probably will do the same for you, too.

In case you aren’t super familiar with what a pressure washer is, let me briefly explain. These powerful cleaners utilize water pressure to quickly and efficiently clean anything, from your driveway and sidewalk to your gutters and shingles.

Having one of these cleaners in your arsenal can make all of the difference in your home’s appearance. They’re the quick-to-use solution for any annoying dirty spots outside that you can’t get out of your head. Using them saves so much money, too, since professional cleaning services rack up quite the bill. Better yet, they can save your home from expensive damage. When you start adding pressure washing to your routine, your gutters will stay clear, your driveway will look sparkling and your shutters won’t need replacing.

All this is to say, if you’re into having a clean home inside and out, you’ll want to invest in a good pressure washer this summer. Check out some of the best-rated ones on sale now, below:

Karcher K 1 Entry 1,450 PSI Electric Pressure Washer – $99.99, originally $124.99

Get the power washer of your dreams for under $100 thanks to this stellar QVC deal. The bundle includes a washer, trigger gun and spray wand. The 25-foot high-pressure hose is ideal for cleaning the outside of your home and your driveway with ease. It’s smaller than typical models, so it’s easier to store and maneuver from place to place, according to reviewers.

“It’s been great for spraying off the sidewalk and patios and it’s helpful to have when washing cars,” wrote one shopper. “My favorite use is a quick way to clean up my children’s outside toys like the swing set, slide, bikes, and kiddie pool. I like that I am able to pull this out on my own without my husband’s help and I have been able to help keep up the outside areas instead of waiting until our spring cleaning!

Karcher K 2 Car Care Kit 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer – $149.99, originally $222.99

Give your car the makeover it deserves and stop spending money on gas station washes (that never seem to get the job done) with this car care kit. It includes a pressure washer, two spray wands, a foaming nozzle, a bristle brush and vehicle wash. Your car will look brand-new in no time.

“Nice powerful little pressure washer,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I love it, easy to use.”

Karcher K2 Car & Home Kit 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer – $169.99, originally $199.99

Give your home and your car a facelift with this duo kit that includes everything you’ll need for a pristine clean: a washer, two spray wands, surface cleaner, foaming nozzle, soft bristle brushes and detergent.

“After power washing my whole house, I loved it. The lightness of it was a plus. It had the same power as my older one,” wrote one reviewer. “I used the scrubber on the top of the bulkhead on my boat dock, and did a top job with ease.”