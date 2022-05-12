If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Since the spring rain is slowly making way for sunny days, now is the time to add some new plants to your outdoor space. If gardening is your hobby or you’re just starting out, there’s no better time to get your plants (and yard) in tip-top shape for the upcoming summer season. But making sure you’re equipped with proper tools is the key to successfully keeping plants alive.

If you are just starting to garden, grab a toolset that includes shovels to help make planting easier, and gardening shears to make clipping bushes and stems less of a hassle. You will also need a weeder that relieves all of the bending down you typically do when pulling weeds. And, if you’ve been on TikTok lately, you might have seen tons of gorgeous glass spray bottles that perfectly mist plants — add that to your cart too. After all, you have to water the plants, right? And you don’t have to go to multiple stores to find everything you need to have a successful gardening season, instead, head to Amazon now and fill your cart with the best tools for gardening. Ahead, see our favorite tools that you’ll love.

Chic Spray Bottle

OFFIDIX

You’ve most likely seen this little spray bottle

all over those cleaning videos on TikTok. The pretty transparent bottle dispenses the right amount of water that doesn’t drench your plants in water. Instead, the mister helps keep plants healthy and alive.

Transparent Glass Watering Spray Bottle $11.99, originally $12.89 on Amazon.com

Tool Set

Milcil

Whether you’re an avid gardener or just getting your hands dirty (literally), you’re going to need a good toolset. This 16-piece stainless steel set

includes shovels, a hand rake, garden gloves, and a spray bottle to ensure all of your planting needs are taken care of. The collection also comes packed in a wicker-like storage box.

Garden Tool Set $69.99 on Amazon.com

Updated Hose Nozzle

Automan Automan

If you have to OG copper or silver hose nozzle, it’s time to upgrade. Although these original nozzles bring back nostalgic memories of drinking from the hose every day as a kid, this more modern and efficient option

actually gets work done in your garden. The nozzle has seven adjustable water patterns that deliver just the right amount of hydration to your plants and lawn.

Garden Hose Nozzle $9.99 on Amazon.com

Garden Shears

Will's Sword

These garden shears

are just in time for spring gardening! The durable pruners are rust and corrosion resistant, so if you accidentally leave them outside, they’ll still look good as new. The shears also have sharp steel blades that cut through rose bush stems, shrubs and hedges. And they also have a safety lock when you’re not using them to prevent accidents.

Garden Pruners $15.97, originally $17.97 on Amazon.com

Weeder

Yard Butler

This weeder

makes removing pesky overgrowth and stubborn weeds a breeze. The tool has a long handle, which eliminates bending down to pull weeds a thing of the past. The metal “claw” digs deep in the ground to make sure the roots of weeds are entirely removed.

Rocket Weeder $44.00 on Amazon.com

Garden Tiller

Sun Joe

If you’re gearing up for some serious yard work, make sure you have this tiller

on hand. The electric cultivator easily pulverizes dirt. And it also removes any weeds, too.