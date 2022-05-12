Amazon Shoppers Say This $24 Callus Remover Tool is ‘Better Than a Nail Salon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With sandal season starting, our feet need to be in the best shape ever. It’s time to heal those cracked heels from winter and show off smooth skin instead. According to Amazon shoppers, PRITECH’s Electric Callus Remover tool is the perfect fix to give you fresh new feet this summer. The best part? It saves you a whole lot of money from every pedicure treatment for just $24. Plus, you can bring it anywhere, thanks to its portable design. One reviewer claimed, “this thing did better than the nail salon.” The over 34,000 perfect ratings can attest to how great this pedicure tool is at removing dry skin. More specifically, it is meant to remove calluses and dead skin on the feet only. In other words, it’s your at-home personal foot groomer. This callus remover is the new grossly-satisfying tool you need as backup against dry skin this season.

PRITECH Electric Callus Remover Kit

Image: PRITECH. Courtesy of PRITECH.

This electric foot file gets down and dirty on wet and dry feet. However, it’s best used after a bath or shower when the calluses are softened and easier to handle. It works up to an hour but only takes a two-hour charge for it to get ready for the next session. The Electric Callus Remover kit also comes with three varying types of rollers for rough skin. There’s a coarse roller head for stubborn areas, a regular head for new dead skin and calluses, and a finer head for daily foot care. Simply, choose the right roller that fits your current foot concerns.

One reviewer noted that their first experience exceeded expectations, “In fact, on first use, it is super powerful. I was impressed as I worked away at it, and it never got stuck or stopped unless I fully pressed down. [..] On the first use, there is only 10% left of the callus, it was almost entirely gone, and I haven’t felt that kind of relief in years.”

Your feet’s health counts as self-care too, and this exfoliating roller is ideal for those who love to take care of their skin. Snag this callus remover tool that’s a must-have in your carts before summer officially begins.