When it comes to life advice, there’s one person we can always turn to: Oprah. Whether she’s cluing us in on the next big foodie trend or introducing us to our new cookware obsession, she always hits the mark right on the bullseye. This is why we love to pay close attention to her Favorite Things lists that drop every year during the holidays. Here, she gives dozens of recommendations on all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle. And this is how we discovered one of the most flattering tops of all time: the Chico’s tunic.

In 2018, Oprah included a white and black version of the top in her Favorite Things list, writing: “Can you have too many white shirts? Maybe, but it’s still worth making room for this black-trimmed, chic-all-over number. It could win fashion MVP in any woman’s closet.”

MVP is right.

This top has a where-anywhere on any occasion style to it that looks flattering on any and all body types. The flowy draping is crafted with lightweight linen, making it ideal for hot summer days. Plus, Chico’s has perfected the no-wrinkle design, so you don’t have to whip out the iron before you want to wear this coveted top.

Lucky for us, the brand put a summery spin on their adored tunics by adding a bunch of patterned and linen ones to their selection. It’s like they know we’re on the hunt for warm-weather tops! Below, check out some of our favorite Oprah-approved tunics that will look good from the office to the tarmac. Each style is under $120 and worth every penny, according to shoppers.

White No Iron Linen Tunic Shirt

The only thing in the world we might disagree with Oprah about is that there’s never a limit for white shirts, especially when the staples come in so many different styles. This white linen tunic is the wear-anywhere top that your closet has been begging for. Dress it up with a pair of work slacks or keep things casual with your favorite jeans and sandals. Either way, you’ll look fabulous.

Classic Navy No Iron Linen Tunic Shirt

This colorful navy style is begging to be worn on a vacation by the water. Wear the lightweight tunic unbuttoned on top of your favorite tank for a relaxed look fit for the beach.

“Love this shirt! It is perfect in every way,” wrote one shopper. “The material is awesome, soft yet stiff and very flowy. The colors are beautiful. The print is subtle yet interesting. The sleeve length is perfect, right at the elbow, which has a nice cuff.”

Limon No Iron Linen Button Back Tunic

The polka-dot pattern isn’t the only thing that makes this tunic standout — it also includes a button-down back that adds a breezy element to the style, so it’s all the more suited for the summer. Wear this shirt and instantly feel happy and sunny energy you can take with you all day long.

Soft Latte No Iron Linen Tunic

Though it’s linen, this chic tan top is structured enough for meetings, parties and many more fancy-ish events. The latte-inspired color looks beautiful on any skin tone, plus pairs well with whatever pants you have at the ready. You can’t go wrong with this shirt.

“Bought this shirt in the olive and love the color — it’s very saturated and will go with many things,” wrote one reviewer. “The fit is true to size, made very well, and will be perfect with leggings, jeggings, capris, and jeans. A truly versatile shirt.”

No-Iron Linen Foil Stripe Tunic

This tunic is a tad longer than the others, providing more coverage and more style. The pin-stripe design is a classic.

No Iron Linen Mixed-Print Tunic

This mixed-print top is anything but ordinary. It’s the perfect statement piece that will draw in compliments whenever you wear it, but its coloring is subtle enough to pair with whatever bottoms you want.

“I’m generally a plain top gal, but this patterned tunic is striking and I love it!” wrote one reviewer. “I’m also in love with the fact that Chico’s colors always either match perfectly or coordinate just as well. As soon as I opened the package, I headed to my closet and, low and behold, I have a green tank top and pants that match perfectly, making this another reason I love to shop with Chico’s!”

No Iron Linen Maxi Tunic

If you’re a globetrotter or have someone in your life who is, this is the ideal shirt for any excursions on the summertime agenda. The map-inspired print is both unique and symbolic.