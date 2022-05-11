Tory Burch’s Iconic Miller Sandal Just Got a Comfier Makeover For The Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A summer shoe collection isn’t complete without a new pair of sandals. What better pair to add to your closet than the beloved Tory Burch Miller sandals? This iconic shoe is a must-have for sandal season and for a good reason. They’re best known for their timeless design and incredible comfort that keeps them a summer staple every year. But lucky for you, the Miller Sandals just got a new look that makes them even more irresistible for everyday wear. These cult-fave sandals take comfort to the next level with The Miller Cloud Sandals. The classic pair claim to ‘feel like heaven’ thanks to its molded cork sole lined in a super soft suede. “The Miller Cloud sandals are some of the most comfortable, casual sandals I’ve purchased,” said a reviewer. “Unlike some other sandals, these took no time to conform to my feet and didn’t have any ‘break-in’ time.”

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandals

Image: Tory Burch. Courtesy of Tory Burch.

Miller Cloud Sandals $228

If there’s a sandal to wear anywhere, it’s the Miller Cloud Sandal. They’re the perfect fit that matches any outfit without a second thought. Plus, the semi-platform doesn’t hurt either. The sandals are on the expensive side, but the quality makes them worth the $228. Best of all, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style, even if it’s a few extra bucks.

A Tory Burch shopper vouch for how exceptional these sandals are for your feet: “I love the earthy casual, stylish summer look of these well-made neutral sandals. They are super comfortable and do not have the uncomfortable high arch that many brands with this type of sandal have. They really do hug your foot. I’m so happy I purchased them.”

Whether you already own a few or are a first-time buyer, Tory Burch’s Miller Sandals never disappoint. Its coziest version is already selling out fast to prove it. So if you’re in the market for a go-to pair, snag the best-selling Miller Cloud sandal to wear all summer.