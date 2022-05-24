Shoppers Love This Under-$100 Tabletop Fire Pit So Much, They Come Back For Multiples

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that warm weather gatherings are finally on the horizon, you’ll want to spend endless hours outside soaking up all that summer goodness while you can. No summer gathering is complete, however, without a fire pit — and if you want to toast marshmallows and stay warm without breaking the bank, look no further than QVC, where you’ll find so many top-rated fire pits for sale right now.

Among the best of the bunch is the FLIKR Fire Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace, a chic, grey personal fire pit that burns brightly with no firewood needed. It couldn’t be simpler to use, only needing some isopropyl rubbing alcohol (70 or 91 percent) and you can enjoy a mini campfire right in your own backyard.

FLIKR Fire Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace

FLIKR Fire Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace $79.98

Shoppers love this personal fireplace so much, that they end up buying multiples. “Makes sitting outside even more enjoyable,” wrote one five-star buyer. “Lit it last night on my condo balcony, just beautiful and relaxing watching the flames, also a little warmth coming from it. Enjoyed it so much I ordered another one. I like that it is not messy and uses rubbing alcohol. Thank you for people like me, where I can’t have a fire pit!”

Another wrote: “We love our Flikr Fireplace and use it often! Our kids love roasting marshmallows over it (which is much easier and cleaner burning than over a campfire) and it’s always the center of attention when we have friends over.”

The price tag is merely the cherry on top — though it retails for $99, it’s on sale at QVC for just $79.98.

Looking for other equally great options? Buyers love the compact Cuisinart Petite Tabletop Fire Bowl ($59.99), which adds a touch of warmth to any table. There’s also the vibrant Ukiah Loom X Tabletop Gas Fire Pit Blossom Series ($199.99), which comes in four stunning hues and a glass flame shield to protect you as you enjoy its glow all summer long… and perhaps in the fall and spring too, since you may never want to come inside again.