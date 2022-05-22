TikTok & Customers Alike Are Praising This Pillow For Reportedly Healing Their Neck & Back Pain

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We understand Goldilocks’ plight the older we get. Not only do you need the perfect mattress, but you need the perfect pillow. One’s too hard, one’s too soft, and then your neck pain is back with a vengeance. Remember the days we could fall asleep on the floor after a night out? Our backs could never. So to treat ourselves and our necks, we need to get a pillow that’ll work with our unique sleep patterns. And we may have found a pillow that fits the bill.

Not only is this pillow an Amazon bestseller, but one of the biggest Amazon finds TikTok accounts recently covered it. The account @mik.zenon recently uploaded a video of Bedroom finds, including an affordable and adjustable pillow that everyone is swooning over.

Courtesy of Elviros Elviros.

Elviros Cervical Memory Foam Pillow $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The Elviros Cervical Memory Foam Pillow

is a uniquely contoured pillow that allows the sleeper to lie in any position they wish. Whether you’re a side-sleeper or back sleeper, this pillow’s ergonomic design allows pain relief with its caved-in design in the middle, side flaps, and foam padding throughout. But being able to sleep in any position isn’t the only reason people are obsessed with this affordable pillow. Many customers have reported and left reviews saying it’s relieved them of neck pain, back pain, and even migraines.

One of the top reviews on the pillows was from someone who suffered from migraines. She started by saying, “I suffered for years with migraines and neck pain from my pillow compressing down and leaving my neck in an awkward position while I slept.” They added, “Since I have started using this my migraines have decreased tremendously. It was money well spent. I wish I would have bought it sooner.”

Another review added that it “changed their life” saying, “I haven’t had a migraine in almost two weeks… I have chronic migraines from neck alignment issues. Ive been less sore, and slept a more restful sleep every night. And I’ve been falling asleep faster. Magical.”