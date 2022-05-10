It’s Official: These Are The 8 Most Comfortable (& Most Adorable) Sandals at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The only thing better than a new pair of cute sandals for the summer is a pair of cute comfortable sandals for the summer. More often than not, warm-weather shoes are painful traps that our feet have no choice but to endure. Flip flops that carve out blisters, wedges that cut your toes, clogs that aren’t functional anywhere, you get the idea. So, I made it my mission to browse all of the pages of Nordstrom to find the best-rated comfortable and cute sandals that they offer.

The styles I found hit just about every box. There are comfy wedges, flip flops, and espadrilles that have garnered the approval of critical shoppers for good reason. Not only are they fashionable, but these choices are also functional. These top-rated sandals from Nordstrom are the kinds of shoes you’re going to want to wear on any occasion, whether it’s out to dinner on vacation or walking to a barbecue down the road. Lucky for you, you’ll be able to do just that. The versatile and durable sandals are built to last, so take notes and stock up. Summertime is just around the corner!

Below, shop the most comfortable and cute sandals available at Nordstrom, starting at just $40.

‘Willow’ Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Whoever says that comfortable shoes are drab, not fab, obviously hasn’t seen this pair of yellow Eileen Fisher espadrilles. The wedges have stylish and supremely cozy straps that cross over each other on the front and the side. This way, you get support and fashion all at once. Reviewers say they’re “Amazingly comfortable from the first wear.”

One shopper wrote: “A lot of shoes hurt my feet after a while, so I’m always so happy to find shoes that are comfortable that also look stylish and not orthopedic. I went and bought a second color immediately. The leather is so soft it feels like butter. I feel they fit true to size. Couldn’t be any happier with these great shoes.”

'Willow' Espadrille Wedge Sandal $198

Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal

It wouldn’t be a comfortable sandals list without at least one pair of Birkenstocks (spoiler: one more pair is included in this roundup). More than 1,300 shoppers have reviewed these sandals, and they’ve maintained a near-perfect 4.6-star rating. According to shoppers, these shoes are so comfortable, that you’ll likely come back for multiple pairs.

“This is my third pair of this exact shoe,” wrote one reviewer. “These shoes are cool, comfortable and supportive for folks like me with plantar fasciitis issues. I can teach all day or walk all over Disneyland with these and be comfortable.”

Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal $99.95

Pisces Sandal

Add some pep in your step with these red leather sandals that feel as good as they look. A whopping 462 shoppers have given them an average 4.5-star rating thanks to their comfort and flexibility.

“They’re sensational!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The straps are snug but don’t pinch. The padded footbed is going to be great for sightseeing!!”

Pisces' Sandal $149.95

Kulapa Kai Thong Sandal

It’s hard to find a pair of thong flip-flops that will last longer than a summer. These Olukai ones will likely last you many. Reviewers say they’re comfy, sturdy and built to be used as much as needed.

“These sandals are extremely comfortable, you can seriously walk for hours and hours without any pain or issues, they are perfectly made and very durable,” explained one reviewer. “I have ordered 3 pairs and now I give them as gifts because I want to share how amazing they really are. They are truly worth every penny!”

Kulapa Kai Thong Sandal $75

Goldenstar Platform Sandal

You may think of Uggs and immediately think winter, but these adorable platforms from the brand will prove you wrong. They’re bouncy thanks to the memory foam cushions and provide a ton of arch support.

Reviewers say when you wear these, you feel like you’re “walking on a cloud.”

One shopper wrote: “The comfort and support is like no other. These sandals, you could wear all day long and your feet will feel like a million dollars.”

Goldenstar Platform Sandal $120

Walkstar Flip Flop

BRB, while I try to pick my jaw up off the floor after seeing these gorgeous rose gold sandals. Their midsole is designed specifically to absorb shock and “diffuses underfoot pressure while helping to propel the foot forward,” according to the brand. If only everything in life were made this way.

Walkstar Flip Flop $39.90

Gizeh Birko-Flor Flip Flop

Give your feet the break they deserve by putting them in these comfy Birkenstocks. They have a molded footbed for supreme comfort and come in so many adorable color options, like shiny pearl white and luxurious onyx. They’re so comfortable and so versatile, even those who were once Birkenstocks nay-sayers have changed their minds.

“I love this pair! I wear them every day for long walks with my dog in the city. I wear it with anything – from leggings to casual dresses,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “More importantly, they have helped alleviate the pain in the balls of my feet and second toes. I’m a believer of Birks now!

Gizeh Birko-Flor Flip Flop $99.95

Teva ‘Verra’ Sandal

Adventure awaits when you put these athletic sandals on. No brand makes hiking shoes quite like Teva, so you better believe they’ll keep your feet comfortable during any of your summer plans.

“Great shoe for walking long distances,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I like these because they have two different straps so you can get a good fit. They are good for narrow feet. Lots of support and well-made.”