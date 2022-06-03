If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll want to sit in all season long.

Target shoppers can’t stop raving about the Room Essentials Sling Stacking Patio Chair, which is on sale in a crisp white shade for just $24 right now. Along with a sleek metal frame and a sling back design for comfy seating, its rust-and weather-resistant construction means you won’t worry about your purchase no matter the conditions outside.

Room Essentials Sling Stacking Patio Chair

Image: Room Essentials Room Essentials

Sling Stacking Patio Chair $18, originally $30 Buy now

Simply put, shoppers love these chairs, so much so, in fact, that one buyer is replacing hers after 10 years, adding, “Not because the old ones aren’t still good — just needed a new color for new patio furniture. Great chair for the money!”

Another buyer has had hers for three years, noting that they’re awesome for larger people, writing: “I’m 290lbs — these chairs are great because they’re super sturdy and comfortable.” She also gave the chairs 10 stars for durability, adding: “These chairs have lasted over three years being moved, through blazing Idaho sun, snow, storms, temps around 0F up and over 110F. They’re seriously amazing.” And when it comes to comfort, they can’t be beat. “They’re the perfect height for being used at a patio table, and I love that they are neither too upright nor too laid back. It’s easy to work at my laptop while sitting here, and it’s very comfortable to lean back and enjoy the sun. Get these. Seriously. You won’t regret it.”

If white isn’t your preferred color pick, no sweat. There are plenty of other equally well-rated and budget-friendly picks on sale right now at Target. Some of our favorites: the Room Essentials Elba Patio Armchair ($27, usually $45), a stylish, sturdy design in a bevy of beautiful colors (including mint, black, white, and coral); the Threshold French Bistro Stacking Patio Accent Chair ($39, usually $65) for an elegant, sophisticated vibe; and the Room Essentials Zero Gravity Lounger ($56, usually $70), a recliner that provides the ultimate in outdoor relaxation thanks to ample head and neck support as well as a comfy footrest.