Summer is almost here, which means a few things: temperatures are rising, the days are getting longer and Costco is rolling out their fun, bright selection of summer rugs. Like so many summer Costco product releases, we really couldn’t wait to see what the superstore had available to brighten up our homes — and their selection didn’t disappoint.

Costco fan account @costcohotfinds could barely contain her excitement about the summer (and spring) rugs she recently found at her local wholesale warehouse. If you’re shopping in-store, you can find the summer and spring rugs marked as ‘Seasonal Accent Rugs’ — and each one is fairly priced at $21.99. The vibrant, colored rugs are spacious, measuring 22″ x 38″. Most of them seem to made of faux coir material. And as @costcohotfinds notes in her impromptu rug haul, they have a comfort-foam core.

Even though coir mats are typically used outdoors to greet guests, these can certainly be placed inside as an accent rug or kitchen mat, too. Plus, the selection of Costco rugs could be a smart investment — the doormats can easily be transformed from spring into summer, thanks to their versatile patterns, hues and designs.

We’ve rounded up some of Costco’s summer seasonal rugs and doormats so you can snag one (or two, or three) for your home, too. And since some of Costco’s seasonal items are only available to shop in-store, there’s a few similar Amazon alternatives, too!

