Alo Yoga Just Put Its Entire Site on Sale—Including Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Booty-Lifting Leggings

When it comes to athleisure, it’s no secret that there are a ton of brands to turn to when you want to add new essentials for spring to your closet. But one brand that constantly leaves us impressed with fun and saturated colors, and trendy tops and bottoms that easily transition from the gym to school pickup? Alo Yoga. Even celebs like Jennifer Garner, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner love the brand and have been spotted in some of Alo’s best sellers. Now, you can stock up because Alo’s anniversary sale is here, and you can save up to 20 percent on all items on the website now.

Alo Yoga’s first-ever anniversary sale, named “Alo-versary” is live for those who sign up for VIP access via email. After you register with your email address, you can shop the sale starting on May 9. The sale opens up to everyone else on May 10 and ends on May 14. During the four-day shopping spree, you can save on best-sellers like the Airlift Legging, or this trucker hat that makes even the worst hair day look stylish. Ahead, see our favorites that we’ll be adding to our cart immediately.

Alosoft Suns Out Onesie

This shopper-loved onesie is both functional and comfortable. Let us explain: The soft fabric makes moving around your favorite workout class a breeze, without sacrificing any support, thanks to the light-to-medium support that the V-neck top offers. The biker short bottoms are also the perfect length for cool fall days or hot summer afternoons.

Alosoft Suns Out Onesie $94.40, originally $118

Varsity Tennis Skirt

Just in time for summer, this tennis skirt is at the top of our list. Made with a four-way stretch, this skirt is full of fun details like soft pleats and a hidden pocket that tucks your keys or phone away. And, if you love matching sets, be sure to snag the bra to complete the look.

Varsity Tennis Skirt $54.40, originally $68

7/8 High Waist Airbrush Legging

These leggings are one of Alo’s best-selling pairs and Jennifer Garner’s favorite. The bottoms are made with the brand’s ultimate performance nylon spandex that is so comfortable, you’ll forget you are wearing them. The leggings are great for working out, but don’t worry about working up a sweat — the leggings have moisture-wicking, odor-resistant technology that makes the pants dry quickly.

7/8 High Waist Airbrush Legging $65.60, originally $82

Alosoft Hooded Runner Long Sleeve

Even though it’s getting warmer outside, there are still some pretty chilly mornings. Before you head out the door, grab this cozy pullover that’s on sale now for under $65.

Alosoft Hooded Runner Long Sleeve $62.40, originally $78.00

Ambient Logo Bra

All athleisure sets need a versatile bra that can pair with anything that’s already in your closet, and if you need to upgrade a few of yours, the Ambient Logo Bra will be your new favorite. It gives light support and looks great layered under your favorite Alo tops.

Ambient Logo Bra $46.40, originally $58.00

Shopper Tote

If you need a bag to carry all the things, don’t miss out on Alo’s shopper tote. It has enough room to hold your workout clothes, laptop, and other daily essentials. Plus, if you have kids, there’s enough room for extra tablets and snacks, too.

Shopper Tote $38.40, originally $48

Glow Getter Face System

PSA: Alo also has beauty products. If your skin needs a pick-me-up after your favorite yoga class, be sure to throw this system in your bag for glowing skin. Each of the three products in this system is vegan and cruelty-free. They’re also dermatologist tested and approved.