This ‘Boob Serum’ Targets Crepey Skin & Chest Wrinkles in 30 Minutes

There are so many wonderful things that come with aging — more self-confidence, a better understanding of the world, self-assuredness in personal and professional life — and then there are some not-so-wonderful things that come with each passing year. Taxes, migraines, mortgages, you get the gist. Among these glorious experiences is also the drooping of the skin. In all areas… including our chests.

Ah, the beauty of being a woman.

But, since this is a more common experience than one might think, there are actually a few staple products out there that can help minimize the appearance of a wrinkly and crepey chest. Take, for example, Nakery Beauty’s Embrace The Ladies Firming Boob & Decollete Serum.

The firming skin treatment is designed to improve the look of cleavage wrinkles and crepey skin in just 30 minutes thanks to its fast-acting ingredients. According to a consumer study, 81 percent of participants said the product improved the look of both their wrinkles and fine lines in the chest area in that short amount of time. What’s more, 84 percent of users said it made their skin feel more supple.

How’s that for some impressive stats? Reviewers online are also impressed by the quick-acting serum.

Embrace The Ladies Firming Boob & Decollete Serum

“This is part of my daily routine every morning and night,” wrote one reviewer. “I love the fragrance and most importantly, it works!”

The concentrated serum is made with hyaluronic acid and sapphire-infused triple-peptides that work together to firm skin and wipe away signs of aging while also adding a subtle layer of perfume to your decollete. Hyaluronic acid is an ultra-hydrating skincare ingredient that helps your skin retain moisture so that it looks bouncier and more youthful, whereas triple-peptide serums are known to help increase your body’s collagen production while also smoothing skin.

Essentially, this serum has two skin-saving products packed into one bottle.

Embrace The Ladies Firming Boob & Decollete Serum

Nakery has a few other skincare products, like chest treatments and all-over firming serums, worth checking out. Take a look below:

Nakery Beauty SkinFirm Serum Body Treatment

This use-anywhere skin treatment is formulated to improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles by hydrating your skin and nourishing it with the likes of caffeine, share butter and hibiscus flower. The spray plump skin and can firm droopiness everywhere, from your neck and arms to your hips and knees.

SkinFirm Serum Body Treatment

Nakery Beauty Embrace the Ladies Magic Wand

If you have large breasts, you know just how annoying under-boob sweat can be, especially in the summer. With the warmer months on the horizon, adding this “magic wand” to your arsenal could get rid of some of those worries. It’s basically like an antiperspirant for your under-boobs.

All you have to do is rub the product under your breasts and it’ll absorb any excess moisture while keeping your skin hydrated and moisturized. What’s more, it helps reduce any friction the area might experience, so you won’t have to worry about rashes during those hot days.