Customers Call This Facial Steamer ‘A Skincare Game Changer’ For Minimizing Pores & Sinus Issues — Now On Rare Sale For 50% Off

Remember the days when we used alcohol and hairspray for our skincare routines? Our skin is still screaming. But since those dark days, we’ve come a long way. For a while, all we thought we had to do was cleanse and moisturize. But ever since the dawn of YouTube and TikTok, we know we have to have a pretty long skincare routine. There’s exfoliating, oils, eye cream, and, of course, a lavish tool to treat ourselves to the max.

Whether it be a skincare fridge or an ice roller, we love treating our skin to the best of the best. While pursuing Amazon, we found a hidden gem that customers are calling a “skincare game-changer,” revitalizing their skin. For a limited time, this facial steamer must-have is over 50 percent off.

The Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer

is a powerful handheld facial steamer that helps improve all skin types. This steamer helps give you a sauna experience, by pumping steam on your face to relieve it of dead skin cells, detoxify pores, and moisturize. Along with the steamer, you get a headband to help you move the hair from your eyes and three essential oils you can hook up.

Per the brand, you use it by first plugging it into an outlet, filling the water tank, putting it back into the unit, and pressing the button to activate it.

With nearly 3,000 reviews at 4.6 stars on Amazon, so many have called this a “game-changer.” One of the top reviews said this is a “Skincare game changer! I love this device for many reasons. one I got the rose gold color and it is aesthetically pleasing with everything else in my bathroom, very chic and cute. This is definitely a must in your skincare routine! I feel like it is really getting into your pores, so whenever you are using your skincare products, it’s actually absorbing into your skin instead of just laying on the surface. I like to use mine anywhere from 2 to 3 times a week, it is definitely made a huge difference!”

Another review added, “I LOVE it!! I recently had my first baby and let me tell you, pregnancy was awful. On top of that… a pandemic! Needless to say, I’ve severely neglected my poor skin for the last ten months and it’s definitely been noticeable. Sick of feeling like garbage I decided to reinvigorate my skincare routine by finally purchasing a facial steamer. This product is amazing! It’s elegant and so easy to use.”

