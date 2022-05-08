This TikTok-Viral Foot Scrubber Reduces Foot Pain Easily & Is Less Than $15 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok has turned us onto some life-changing products, from kitchen organization finds to beauty tools we didn’t know existed. However, one of our favorite things to find on TikTok is something to improve our bathroom experience. And we may have found an affordable tool that’ll help our sore, aching feet!

A TikTok account by the name of @mik.zenon uploaded an Amazon favorite video that almost instantly went viral. The viral video titled “Mother’s Day Gift Ideas” showed a series of must-have products for our moms (or ourselves!) Out of all of them, we’re most intrigued by was the foot scrubber that they claimed could lather and pamper feet after a long day. The best part? It’s on Amazon for less than $15!

Also, you can see the TikTok HERE.

The LOVE LORI Shower Foot Massager Scrubber

is a portable, non-slip foot scrubber that you can place in your shower. Put on your body soap and start rubbing your feet on the flexible silicone bristles. By doing this, you clean your feet, soothe any aches you may have, improve circulation, and reduce foot pain.

The TikTok-viral exfoliator is just what busy people need after a long, stressful day and over 18,000 customers agree. One of the top reviews said, “I am an elderly female with back and knee problems and it is very hard for me to wash the bottoms of my feet and I have a lot of foot pain. When I bought your foot scrubber mat, I was ecstatic about the way it made my feet feel after a washing! It was amazing!”

Another review added, “I am amazed that using this foot scrubber for just a week has removed the callouses on the bottom of my feet, which I have been trying to remove with creams for years. I’m so impressed that I gave my husband one as a gift… The results speak for themselves!”

