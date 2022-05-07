Customers Credit This Nourishing & Vegan Conditioner For Getting Their Dandruff ‘Under Control’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to our hair, a lot can happen. We’ve box dyed it, tangled it, and tried so many hair oils to make it to Disney princess-level hair. While we’ve fallen for some celebrity picks to TikTok-viral products, we love the clean products that make our hair feel as gorgeous as can be. We just found a nourishing conditioner that has customers raving about it because it helped them ease their itchy scalp.

Sulfate, paraben, phthalate, and dye-free, we can’t get enough of the vegan products out there that don’t add any more chemicals to our locks.

Courtesy of Jupiter Jupiter.

The Jupiter Dry Scalp Nourishing Conditioner

is a powerful but gentle hydrating conditioner. Perfect for any hair care type, this conditioner is formulated with vitamin E, aloe vera, oats, and essential oils. This clean beauty brand has been called one of Allure’s “Most Exciting Haircare Product Launches.”

All you have to do is apply the conditioner directly to your scalp and massage it from there to the tip of your hair. Let it sit for up to a minute and wash it out!

One of the top reviews on Amazon said, “This is the only thing that has managed to get my dandruff under control… I have been dealing with some serious dandruff, that may have actually been seborrheic dermatitis… I cannot recommend this product enough. There is virtually no scent which is great, and it’s the only thing that has helped me be able to forget about having to deal with an itchy scalp for close to a year now.” Another review added that it was a “lifesaver” saying “Lifesaver!!! My dry itchy scalp is no more. Perfect for color-treated hair, light scent and a little goes a long way.”

