These $5 Hair Tie Bundles Have Customers Ditching Their Scrunchies Because They Don’t Dent Your Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s working or lounging, we can’t help but wrap our hair up in a ponytail. It’s become a subconscious behavior overtime to put on a ponytail before doing something arduous. Sometimes we don’t even realize it’s in a ponytail until hours later. While we love our ponytail looks, we don’t love the side effects that come with it. Typically, with our elastic hairbands or some scrunchies, we end up with dents, bumps, and broken hair. But we may have found the hair coil of our dreams.

Amazon has this $5 hair coil bundle that thousands of customers have been switching to, and we’re seeing what the hype is about!

Courtesy of Kitsch Kitsch.

The Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties

are a small but powerful hair tie that can up the ante for your haircare routine. Because of the spiral design, it can eliminate those annoying ponytail dents in your hair and hair headaches. Both super cute and waterproof, you can wear these hair coils wherever you go! Available in nine color bundles on Amazon, this can easily fit anyone’s aesthetic.

With over 28,000 reviews and 4.4 stars on Amazon, it’s no wonder so many customers are making the switch. One of the top reviews said, “It definitely looks better than my old scrunchies! Having them in the various brunette shades really helps! I would recommend these to anyone with fine/thin hair.”

Another review added, “I have always had such a hard time when I sleep because every hair tie I tried would leave creases in my blow-dried hair (even silk scrunchies would let me down sometimes). But these hair ties are the best. I’ve had them for 8 months and they’ve never once left a crease. I think my hair has been breaking less, too, because they aren’t as tight as when I put my hair in a ponytail.”

