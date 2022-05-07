This Pour Over Coffee Maker Keeps Coffee Super Warm For Hours & Is Nearly 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing is more perfect than starting your day with a warm cup of coffee. Whether you like your coffee black or with a mountain of sugar, there’s nothing much better than the simple act of self-care. However, like always, things can get a little crazy between waking up the family, making breakfast, getting to work, and more. By the time you get a moment to relax, your toasty coffee is nearly ice cold. But thanks to this Nordstrom Rack clearance tool, that may be a thing of the past.

For a limited time, Nordstrom Rack is selling this pour-over coffee maker that promises customers warm coffee for hours on end.

The ASOBU Pour Over Coffee Maker is a portable carafe that makes pour-over coffee on the go. Available in a stylish black color, the stainless steel coffee maker is extremely easy to use. Per the brand, it’s equipped with a heat-resistant glass and steel filter to easily pour it from grounds to drink. All you have to do is pour and watch it do its magic.

Nordstrom Rack customers have been raving about it, with the top review saying, “I love this system. We use it in our remote cabin. Keeps coffee warm for at least six hours. The interchangeable top with the handle is really convenient.” Another added, “Very clean design, good aesthetics, and works great. Having the pouring handle is a good addition and works better than pouring straight out of the glass carafe.”

