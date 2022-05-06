Kourtney Kardashian’s Facialist Loves This TikTok-Viral $20 Exfoliant For Smoothing Skin in Just One Use

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to the Kardashians, we can all agree that their skin always looks absolutely flawless in every selfie and paparazzi shot. So, we definitely need to get first dibs on their potential skincare products. Kourtney Kardashian’s facialist Candace Marino has been known to love this surprisingly affordable exfoliator for spa-level results. So, there’s a likely chance that ‘The LA Facialist‘ uses this fave for her long list of celebrity clients. It just so happens that this gentle exfoliator is a Tik-Tok must-have as well. Bliss’ Liquid Exfoliant instantly fixes so many common skin concerns.

“This product literally changes your skin with one use,” a reviewer said. “I used it after my normal face cleansing routine, and my skin was buttery soft!” Plus, the fragrance-free exfoliator is so easy to shop. Exclusively sold at Target, you can snag this $20 exfoliator to improve your skin’s tone and texture. It’s no longer available on Bliss’ site either, so you better start running to Target before it sells out again.

Bliss Pro 11.8% AHA, BHA, PHA Liquid Exfoliant

Image: Bliss. Courtesy of Bliss.

Bliss Pro 11.8% AHA, BHA, PHA Liquid Exfoliant - 4 fl oz $20 Buy now Sign Up

This rinse-off exfoliant claims that it visibly improves your complexion in just one use. It simply only takes two minutes daily for you to gain incredibly brighter and smoother skin. The clinically-proven formula also tackles dullness, fine lines and wrinkles, and pores.

Another reviewer added, “It amazes me that in just two minutes my skin feels so smooth, bright and refreshed. Who knew it could be so easy.”

Exfoliation is key to your skincare routine, as it boosts skin hydration along with the effectiveness of your serums and creams since it removes the dead skin cells. The BlissPro Liquid Exfoliant is ideal for those with normal and dry skin types, but many reviewers claim that it improves their acne-prone skin too.

So, let your skin be the talk of the town with this fan-favorite exfoliator that’s only at Target.