Every cold brew lover knows the hardships of making the perfect cup of iced coffee at home. There’s a certain art to finding the right ratio between water and coffee. But more times than not, the ratio still leaves a watered-down taste as well. So before the hot summer days are officially here, we’ve found the best device to help you master a fresh batch of cold brew. Better yet, it cuts down all of your caffeine costs by a ton. Takeya’s Cold Brew Maker prepares ‘barista-level results’ for only $26 on Amazon, and Tik-Tok is obsessed with it. The portable pitcher already has over 53,000 perfect reviews and a 4.7 average rating on Amazon. Plus, it’s insulated so your favorite drink will always stay cool on the go. It definitely seems to be a better option compared to store-bought cold brew so far. One reviewer said, “I haven’t used my normal coffee or espresso machine since I got this cold brew system.”

For someone who needs their coffee right away, go for the Takeya Cold Brew maker . It only takes three easy steps: add ground coffee, cold water, and refrigerate. The coffee maker produces four servings of smooth cold brew with any type of coffee grounds. It offers a less acidic taste than traditional brewing, to which many Amazon reviewers agreed. The fine mesh filter also keeps grounds out of your fresh batch.

“This coffee maker is my best friend! I use this every day. It’s so easy to use! My coffee comes out perfect every time,” said another reviewer. “It makes four days’ worth of coffee, and I love that it’s ready to go for me, especially since I wake up at 4:50 am, and I need to make my coffee quickly!”

Thanks to its airtight lid and handle, you don’t have to worry about spilled coffee wherever you take this pitcher. Best of all, the brand claims that the top seal locks in coffee flavors for up to two weeks. It also saves tons of space as its slim design fits most refrigerator doors.

Takeya’s Cold Brew Maker is a keeper that’s ridiculously easy to use over again. For just $26, this game-changing tool is an essential addition to your caffeine-fueled lifestyle.