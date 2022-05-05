Costco Is Selling Wine Barrel Fire Pits That Will Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Vineyard

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you ever walk into Costco and see something kind of random and extravagant — a kayak, a big screen television, a whole wheel of Parmesan — and think to yourself, “I absolutely must have that”? It’s something that’s probably happened to pretty much anyone with a Costco membership, and now, thanks to social media, we find ourselves lusting over Costco finds before we even have a chance to head to the store ourselves. Our latest obsession comes from Instagram account CostcoOrganic, who spotted the item at their Costco. It’s a Sunbeam Wine Barrel Fire Pit Table, and it’s the easiest way to transform your backyard from suburban lawn to Tuscan vineyard.

This wine barrel fire pit has the look of a wooden barrel, but it’s actually made out of a fire-safe concrete composite. It runs using a propane tank, and has an easy push-start ignition, so you can enjoy the flickering flames of a fire in seconds. It’s also generously sized, with a 35″ diameter, making it ideal for large outdoor spaces.

Costco’s Sunbeam Wine Barrel Fire Pit Table isn’t on the company’s website, so you’ll have to look for it in stores. Or, you can call the Costco near you and ask if they have item 1595368 in stock, which in at least one store was selling for $479.99.

If you don’t have a Costco near you, you’re not out of luck. We found several barrel-look fire pits and bowls on Amazon that also have that vineyard look.

If you’re looking for something a little more sleek, we like this modern take on the barrel-look fire pit.

It’s a little smaller than Costco’s version, so might be better for smaller yards, and can be used with regular firewood or a “wood pack” for easy burning.

You may not actually be able to escape to wine country every weekend like you want to, but with a bottle of Kirkland’s finest Chardonnay and a wine barrel fire pit to match, you’re halfway there.

