Target Shoppers Love This $15 Lululemon Bag Dupe That Carries All Your Essentials ‘Hands-Free’

Belt bags are back in style, and we swear they’re anything but embarrassing nowadays. Whether you call it a fanny pack, crossbody or waist bag, you can’t say “no” to a good 90s trend that makes life incredibly easy. Today, there are many more chic options that even designer brands are taking advantage of, and people other than tourists love to wear them. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian to Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted wearing this new streetwear fashion must-have. But sometimes luxury goods aren’t always in the budget, so we’ve found a super low-priced bag that’s still cute to take anywhere. Better yet, it looks exactly like the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag that you might’ve been eyeing for a while but for less. For $15 at Target, this pouch dupe keeps all your essentials close while remaining hands-free. It has a roomy interior to fit items like your phone, wallet, keys, lip balm, portable charger, and maybe even small snacks for on the go.

Fanny Pack – Wild Fable™

Image: Wild Fable. Courtesy of Wild Fable.

Either way, it’s got everything you need for any scenario, from a post-workout to traveling. “I got the black and magenta colors in this bag and love them,” said a reviewer. “Great for hikes and walks where you want to be hands-free and need to bring a few things with you!”

This Lululemon belt bag lookalike also comes in vibrant, fun solid colors like pastel yellow to hot pink for a nice summery look. But if bright colors aren’t your memo, then there are colors like cream and black that work well with any outfit choice.

It also includes an adjustable wide strap and an outer zip pocket. Although this Target alternative doesn’t feature a water-repellant material, it’s still a functional yet stylish bag to add to your cart.