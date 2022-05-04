Amazon Shoppers Say Their ‘Whole House Smells Like an Anthropologie Store’ Thanks to This $34 Candle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever wondered why you instantly feel at peace when you first walk into an Anthropologie? Well, the secret is a tropical fragranced candle that greets your senses as soon as you enter. Throughout the store, Capri Blue’s Volcano candle is constantly burning and making you think: why does it smell so good? It’s an unforgettable blend of citrus and sugary notes that draws you in and gives you the ‘excitement of a summer night rendezvous.’ But the best part? You no longer have to step into Anthropologie to catch a whiff of this sweet aroma. Make your home smell absolutely amazing with Anthropologie’s signature scent, Capri Blue’s Volcano . “My whole house smells like an Anthropologie store after less than an hour of burning this candle,” said a reviewer. To make your shopping a whole easier, we’ve found your favorite scent available at Amazon. Better yet, it’s the best deal compared to the much more expensive Capri Blue candles on Anthropologie’s site. Snag the beloved Volcano candle at Amazon for only $34 without any shopping trip needed.

Capri Blue Volcano Candle

Image: Capri Blue. Courtesy of Capri Blue Volcano Candle.

“These are a steal at the price,” said another reviewer. “We love the Anthropologie candles and smell, and these are identical but at a much better price.” Not only is it an incredible price and smell, but the quality is also just as remarkable. The Anthropologie candle barely makes a dent in wax as it burns up to 85 hours.

However, what we love more is how you can repurpose its jar. The jars’ silhouettes look so elegant that they can double as home decor, which many amazon shoppers did do after use. It truly brightens up the space in more ways than one.

This Capri Blue candle’s tropical and fruity fragrance is universally adored by everyone, even those who have no clue what it smells like. Candles are always a thoughtful gift, but this Volcano candle is perfect for those looking to elevate their home —especially if they’re Anthropologie-obsessed. Add to your candle collection this Anthropologie candle that everyone will love.